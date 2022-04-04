Neighbours spoilers: WHO investigates Montana Marcel?
By Simon Timblick published
Airs Wednesday 13 April 2022 at 6:00pm on Channel 5.
The residents of Ramsay Street have been going out of their way to impress visiting businesswoman, Montana Marcel (played by guest star Tammin Sursok) on Neighbours (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
However, there is one Ramsay Street resident who is suspicious that money-making Montana is not all she appears...
Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis)!
But then it probably takes one shifty businessman to recognise another dodgy dealer!
Paul is still wary of Montana and her relationship with his son, Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano).
He is reluctant to invest in Montana's new cosmetics line.
Paul knows he needs to tread carefully after almost wrecking Fashion Week following his angry outbust at Montana over Leo.
So he secretly calls on the help of his trusty private investigator, John Wong (Harry Tseng) to look into Montana's business affairs!
WHAT will Paul discover?
In the meantime, Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher) is convinced he can give his wife, Susan (Jackie Woodburne) the life she deserves, by investing $20,000 with Montana.
Susan has already put her foot down about Karl risking their retirement money.
But will Karl go against Susan's wishes in the hope of making some BIG bucks?
Ned Willis (Ben Hall) is feeling jealous of seeing Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) together with visiting Brit, Corey Smythe-Jones (Laurence Boxhall).
Ned admits his feelings to Harlow.
But she's not impressed, since all the while Ned is still with his unsuspecting girlfriend, Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton).
Ned and Harlow resolve to keep their distance from each other while Corey is visiting.
But for how much longer can they keep their feelings for each other under wraps?
Amy is super-excited about showcasing her fashion designs at the upcoming Fashion Week.
So she is determined to make a good impression at a pre-Fashion Week party.
Amy plans to attend the party wearing one of her own dress designs.
Unfortunately, the new dress is not ready in time.
So Amy takes a chance and attends the party with the fabric pinned together.
But it's not long before Amy is at risk of a most embarassing wardrobe malfunction...
Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5
