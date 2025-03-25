Neighbours spoilers: WHO makes a SHOCK murder confession?

Somebody unexpected confesses to Sebastian's murder on Neighbours!

Airs Monday 31 March 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.



Is Cara Varga-Murphy (played by Sara West) becoming too attached to her baby nephew, Thomas on Neighbours? (7:00am - see our TV Guide for listings).



On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Cara's wife Remi (Naomi Rukavina) is shocked when Cara doesn't correct Gino Esposito (Shane McNamara), when he assumes baby Thomas belongs to the couple!



But Cara does not react well when Remi challenges her over her growing attachment to her sister Chelsea's (Viva Bianca) baby...

Remi becomes worried about wife Cara's attachment to baby Thomas on Neighbours... (Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

Airs Tuesday 1 April 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.



Dex Varga-Murphy (Marley Williams) accidentally discovers video footage from the night of Sebastian Metcalfe's death!



In it, Fallon Morell (Kate Connick) is seen having an angry showdown with her ex, Sebastian...

Fallon's previous alibi has now been proved to be a lie!

When Fallon's sister Krista Sinclair (Majella Davis) finds out about the footage, she becomes convinced that Fallon killed Sebastian!

Could Fallon help clear prime suspect Leo Tanaka's (Tim Kano) name?

Did Krista's sister Fallon KILL Sebastian on Neighbours? (Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

Airs Wednesday 2 April 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.



Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) discovers that Chelsea's car is in poor condition.



So he offers to buy her a new car to ensure the safety of both Chelsea and their son, Thomas.

However, Paul's partner Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) is unhappy that he is once again putting Chelsea and Thomas first.

Three's a crowd for Terese, Paul and Chelsea on Neighbours! (Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

Airs Thursday 3 April 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.



Agnes Adair (Anne Charleston) is in need of somewhere to live now that the sale of her house has gone through.

But how will Harold Bishop (Ian Smith) react when friends Karl (Alan Fletcher) and Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) suggest Agnes could move into Eirini Rising?



Is Harold prepared to live alongside the woman who a total look-a-like for his late wife, Madge?

Is Harold about to be living alongside Madge look-a-like Agnes on Neighbours? (Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

