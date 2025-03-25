Neighbours spoilers: WHO makes a SHOCK murder confession?
Here's your Ramsay Street round-up for what's happening on Neighbours between March 31 to April 3...
Airs Monday 31 March 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.
Is Cara Varga-Murphy (played by Sara West) becoming too attached to her baby nephew, Thomas on Neighbours? (7:00am - see our TV Guide for listings).
On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Cara's wife Remi (Naomi Rukavina) is shocked when Cara doesn't correct Gino Esposito (Shane McNamara), when he assumes baby Thomas belongs to the couple!
But Cara does not react well when Remi challenges her over her growing attachment to her sister Chelsea's (Viva Bianca) baby...
Airs Tuesday 1 April 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.
Dex Varga-Murphy (Marley Williams) accidentally discovers video footage from the night of Sebastian Metcalfe's death!
In it, Fallon Morell (Kate Connick) is seen having an angry showdown with her ex, Sebastian...
Fallon's previous alibi has now been proved to be a lie!
When Fallon's sister Krista Sinclair (Majella Davis) finds out about the footage, she becomes convinced that Fallon killed Sebastian!
Could Fallon help clear prime suspect Leo Tanaka's (Tim Kano) name?
Airs Wednesday 2 April 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.
Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) discovers that Chelsea's car is in poor condition.
So he offers to buy her a new car to ensure the safety of both Chelsea and their son, Thomas.
However, Paul's partner Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) is unhappy that he is once again putting Chelsea and Thomas first.
Airs Thursday 3 April 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.
Agnes Adair (Anne Charleston) is in need of somewhere to live now that the sale of her house has gone through.
But how will Harold Bishop (Ian Smith) react when friends Karl (Alan Fletcher) and Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) suggest Agnes could move into Eirini Rising?
Is Harold prepared to live alongside the woman who a total look-a-like for his late wife, Madge?
A post shared by Neighbours (@neighbours)
A photo posted by on
Neighbours airs Monday to Thursday at 7:00am on Prime Video
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Neighbours spoilers: WHO is found DEAD in the Lassiters lake?
Neighbours 40th anniversary: Majella Davis, Tim Kano and Rebekah Elmaloglou tease a mega exciting week of drama!