'Neighbours' spoilers: WHO planted Teddycam?

Teddycam has struck again on Neighbours! (6.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Nicolette Stone (played by Charlotte Chimes) is furious when she suspects David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) and his husband Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) have been spying on her around Number 32 using a camera hidden in one of baby Isla's toy teddy bears!



Aaron and David appear to be as shocked as Nicolette is about the camera in the teddy.



The fellas try to calm the situation with Nicolette and work out WHO would want to spy on them at home.



As accusations fly, level-headed Aaron suggests they work together to solve the mystery.



WHO planted the camera?

Nicolette confronts David and Aaron about the hidden camera on Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle)

Kyle Canning's (Chris Milligan) world was turned upside down when he was diagnosed with testicular cancer.



But on today's episode of the Aussie soap, he wakes-up to discover some more terrible news...



Overwhelmed by this turn of events, Kyle takes his frustrations out on his girlfriend Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson).



Unable to handle the world of pain that Kyle is suddenly in, will an emotional Roxy betray Kyle's confidence and tell his gran Sheila (Colette Mann) the terrible truth...

Terrible news awaits Kyle on today's episode of Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle)

Is the polyamorous relationship between Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton), Ned Willis (Ben Hall) and Levi Canning (Richie Morris) on... or OFF?



Levi has made it clear that he is still with Team Amy even after Ned secretly tried to sabotage things between Amy and boyfriend Levi, so he could have Amy all to himself.



Now that Amy knows Levi has dumped his short-lived other girlfriend Felicity Higgins (Isabella Giovinazzo) for being dishonest, Amy sees no reason that the three of them can not to go back to the way things were before everything got complicated.



But is everybody on board with that same arrangement?



Or does Levi have an unexpected suggestion to spice things up?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5