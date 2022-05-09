Neighbours spoilers: WHY do Melanie Pearson and Amy clash?

Is the business partnership between Melanie Pearson (played by Lucinda Cowden) and Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) going to be short-lived on Neighbours? (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



The ladies have teamed-up and have been running The Drinks Diva together since Fashion Week.



The van was recently vandalised on Ramsay Street.



But Melanie has taken it upon herself to get the van repaired... and redesigned!



However, when it comes time for the grand reveal for the NEW-LOOK van, Amy is not impressed!



But Melanie is even less impressed when her boyfriend, Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney) comforts Amy after her angry outburst.



Why is Toadie always so quick to rush to Amy's defence?

Amy is not happy when The Drinks Diva gets a facelift on Neighbours! (Image credit: Fremantle)

Corey Smythe-Jones (Laurence Boxhall) knows he needs to step-up his game after being confronted by David Tanaka (Takaya Honda).



David remains suspicious that crafty Corey does not have family relative, Harlow Robinson's (Jemma Donovan) best interests at heart.



And he's right!



Corey continues to manipulate Harlow and isolate her from her family and friends.



But she's totally unaware of what he's up to.



Harlow is losing focus as Corey continues to secretly drug her.



But it's not just Harlow who is danger...



Corey and his associate, Christabel Bancroft (Syd Zygier) have set their sights on another Ramsay Street resident to recruit for The Restoration Order.



Freya Wozniak (Phoebe Roberts) has been down on her luck since losing her job at Erinsborough Hospital



It looks like Freya is just the kind of vulnerable target the terrible twosome are looking to bring into their creepy cult...



So you'd better beware, Freya!

David confronts Harlow about Corey on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle)

Christabel attempts to befriend Freya on Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle)

Elsewhere in Erinsborough, Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) becomes concerned about a Ramsay Street resident.



She stops by Number 22 to share her worries with Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou).



WHO are the ladies worried about?



And WHAT can they do to get a hold on the situation?



WHO is Chloe worried about on today's episode of Neighbours? (Image credit: Fremantle)

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5