'Neighbours' spoilers: WHY is Aaron Brennan angry with Chloe?

Aaron Brennan (played by Matt Wilson) is left reeling by Leo Tanaka's (Tim Kano) LAST-MINUTE decision not to hand over custody of his baby daughter, Abigail on Neighbours (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Aaron and his husband, David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) were ready to step in and become Abigail's legal guardians after David's brother, Leo decided he couldn't cope with being a single dad.



But there's another SHOCK in store when Aaron discovers that his own sister, Chloe (April Rose Pengilly) is responsible for convincing Leo not to give up on Abigail.



Aaron is furious that Chloe has meddled in the potential arrangement between him, David and Leo.



Chloe attempts to explain why she did what she did.



But it seems the damage is done.



Aaron reels from Chloe's betrayal and wants nothing to do with her...

Aaron is furious with Chloe after her betrayal on Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle)

Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) attempted to woo back his estranged wife, Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) by faking a health set-back.



But could it be that there really is something wrong with Mr Robinson?



While Terese celebrates her new found freedom and forthcoming divorce, Paul is totally down-in-the-dumps.



He's trying to push on with business as usual at Lassiters.



Paul's nearest and dearest reckon the businessman is suffering from anxiety after the massive bust-up he had with Terese.



Either that, or he's yet again faking illness to get Terese's attention.



Leo is concerned when he notices Paul popping some pills in his office at the hotel.



However, neither Leo or Paul's granddaughter, Harlow (Jemma Donovan) think any more about it.



Left all alone, things suddenly take a terrible turn for Paul...

Paul is thrilled to get a visit from Leo and his granddaughter Abigail on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle)

Meanwhile, Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) is in need of some time out from her troublesome teenager daughter, Zara Selwyn (Freya Van Dyke).



So she takes her mobile business, The Drinks Diva, out on the road.



Amy gets an unexpected visit from some of her Ramsay Street neighbours and seizes her chance to try and heal a family fallout.

WHICH Ramsay Street residents does Amy try and help on today's episode of Neighbours? (Image credit: Fremantle)

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5