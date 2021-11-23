'Neighbours' spoilers: WHY is Chloe Brennan shocked by Nicolette?

WHAT is going on with Chloe Bennan and Nicolette in the aftermath of THAT kiss on Neighbours?

Chloe Brennan (played by April Rose Pengilly) is in a whirl after her ex-fiancee, Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) unexpectedly kissed her after a night out together on Neighbours (6.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Chloe and Nicolette have recently got back on friendly speaking terms after their terrible break-up earlier this year.



Nicolette fled Erinsborough and returned to Perth when she found out Chloe might have cheated on her with Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano).



Anyways, so back to THAT kiss...



Chloe is actually thrilled by Nicolette's bold move.



It means that things look hopeful for the ladies and there is a possibility that they could give their relationship another try.



Or is there?



Chloe and Nicolette go for a walk to download what is going on between them.



But Chloe is in for a SHOCK when she hears what Nicolette wants...

Kyle needs Hendrix Mackenzie's help with a SURPRISE for Roxy on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle)

Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) is just trying to deal with one day at a time since his cancer diagnosis and subsequent surgery.



Luckily, Kyle's loyal girlfriend, Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) has been doing everything she can to help Kyle in his new normal.



To show Roxy how much she means to him, Kyle is planning to take her to the upcoming Police Ball.



But he needs the help of Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland) and his girlfriend, Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) to pick out something fancy for Roxy to wear on the big night.



Hendrix is only too happy to help.



Things are going well until there is an INCIDENT involving some pasta sauce...



Uh-oh!

Toadie with his late wife Sonya on their wedding day on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle)

Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney) and his girlfriend, Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden) still have a delicate situation to deal with on the homefront.



Toadie's young daughter, Nell (Scarlett Anderson) has asked "psychic" Melanie to contact Toadie's late wife, Sonya... from beyond the grave!



Melanie made the mistake of playing along with Nell, and so now the schoolgirl wants to speak to Sonya through Melanie crystal ball.



Melanie feels responsible for what is happening and offers to speak to Nell alone.



But Toadie is afraid she'll make things worse and decides to handle the situation himself.



Unfortunately, things do not quite go as planned...

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5