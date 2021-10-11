'Neighbours' spoilers: WHY is Harlow Robinson in BIG trouble?

Harlow Robinson (played by Jemma Donovan) is still annoyed about her job demotion back to hotel housekeeping on Neighbours (5.30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But ambitious Harlow still reckons she's got what it takes to handle bigger responsibilities than laundry duty at Lassiters.



So with executive assistant Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) away in Adelaide visiting her family, Harlow decides to take advantage of the situation.



Harlow fakes an error on the staff roster that Chloe has created for hotel bosses Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) and Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou), to make it look like Chloe's mind is not on her job.



Then Harlow races to the rescue with a replacement roster that she has prepared herself!



However, SOMEONE is suspicious that Harlow is up to no good.



The schemer is about to find herself well and truly busted!

Terese has locked Paul out of the house on Neighbours! (Image credit: Fremantle)

Paul is not impressed when his wife Terese takes their separation one step further by changing the locks at Number 22.



Not only is Paul now locked-out of his own house but Terese makes it clear he should call in advance if he wishes to come over for whatever reason!



Paul had hoped he would get his troubled marriage back on track when he reunited Terese with former Lassiters employee Jesse Porter.



But it doesn't look like Paul will be welcome back home in Ramsay Street anytime soon!



WHAT can Paul do next to try and get back in Terese's good books?





Levi wants the chance to date other people on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle)

Things are rather awkward between Levi Canning (Richie Morris) and his girlfriend Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton).



Levi wants to ask firefighter Felicity Higgins (Isabella Giovinazzo) out on a date.



But Amy is not sure she likes the idea of Levi seeing other women.



Levi reckcons Amy is being a hypocrite.



After all, she has TWO boyfriends within the polyamorous relationship they have formed with neighbour Ned Willis (Ben Hall).



So WHY isn't she prepared to let him explore the option of having another partner?



Levi must decide whether he is prepared to stick to Amy's rules.



Or risk messing everything up by asking Felicity out on that date?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5