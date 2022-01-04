'Neighbours' spoilers: WHY is Toadie Rebecchi angry with Amy?

Toadie Rebecchi (played by Ryan Maloney) is on the warpath on today's episode of Neighbours (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



Toadie is horrified after Zara Selwyn (Freya Van Dyke) pulls a revenge prank at the Rebecchi house, which puts Toadie's daughter, Nell in danger...



The angry legal eagle storms over to Amy Greenwood's (Jacinta Stapleton) apartment to inform her about her daughter, Zara's latest bad behaviour.



Amy attempts to discipline her daughter.



But as usual, Zara manages to play the victim and complains to Amy about how judgemental Toadie is being.



When Toadie later discovers that Zara is carrying on as if nothing has happened, he is furious with Amy.



But when Toadie criticises Amy's parenting skills, will he cross a line and put their friendship in jeopardy?

Harlow discovers she is NOT welcome at Roxy's pre-wedding celebrations on Neighbours! (Image credit: Fremantle)

Meanwhile, Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) and Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) kick-off their pre-wedding celebrations with the traditional hen and bucks night parties.



While the fellas head to The Waterhole, the ladies hit the cocktails at The Flamingo Bar.



However, Roxy is not impressed when she discovers there's an uninvited guest in the shape of Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan).



The sort-of sisters had a massive falling out after Harlow discovered Roxy had chosen Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) as her bridesmaid instead of Harlow.



But when the gals get into another squabble outside The Flamingo Bar, Harlow is left reeling when Roxy UNINVITES her from the wedding!



The wedding planner from HELL strikes again on Neighbours! (Image credit: Fremantle)

Elsewhere, wedding planner Mick Allsopp (Joel Creasy) continues to annoy Roxy and Kyle's friends with his sneaky behaviour.



Word finally reaches the couple about mischevious Mick and they are not happy.



But before they can even consider giving Mick his marching orders, Kyle and Roxy receive more bad news that leaves the fate of their Big Day hanging in the balance.



Is the wedding set to be a DISASTER?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5