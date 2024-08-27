Neighbours spoilers: Will Andrew FORGIVE Wendy?

Airs Monday 2 September 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Andrew Rodwell (played by Lloyd Will) is feeling betrayed by wife Wendy (Candice Leask) on Neighbours (7:00am - see our TV Guide for listings).



Wendy has confessed that something almost happened between her and University classmate, Quinn Lao (Louis Le).



After spending the night apart following their bust-up, Wendy and Andrew meet for a heart-to-heart.



But will Andrew be able to get over Wendy's emotional connection to Quinn?



There could be a bumpy road ahead for the Rodwell marriage...

Andrew confronts Quinn during Cara's birthday party on Neighbours... (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Wild Wendy Gets Rumbled | Neighbours - YouTube Watch On

Airs Tuesday 3 September 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) is heartbroken after husband Toadie Rebecchi's (Ryan Moloney) unexpected decision that he wants a separation!



Did Toadie suddenly see the light after his near-death experience in the Outback?



Terese attempts to put on a brave face and throws herself into her work at Eiring Rising.



However, it's not long before she starts to rub co-workers, Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher) and his wife Susan (Jackie Woodburne) up the WRONG way when she discards their work ideas...

Toadie wants a separation from wife Terese on Neighours... (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Wednesday 4September 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Cara Varga-Murphy (Sara West) is nervous ahead of her disciplinary hearing at the University.



She is ready to QUIT her IT course!



Meanwhile, Cara's doctor partner, Remi (Naomi Rukavina), is called to an EMERGENCY situation at Erinsborough Hospital.



A prison inmate has been left with critical stab wounds after a fight at Warrinor Prison.



But Remi is in for a shock when she discovers the patient is none other than son JJ's (Riley Bryant) biological dad, Felix Rodwell (James Beaufort)...

There's a SHOCK for Remi at Erinsborough Hospital on Neighbours... (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Felix Rodwell makes an unexpected return on Neighbours! (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Thursday 5 September 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



While Felix's life hangs in the balance in hospital, JJ faces a dilemma over whether or not to visit his criminal dad.



After all, the last time JJ went to see Felix behind bars, his donor dad cruelly rejected him.



Meanwhile, the Rodwell family is rocked by the news of Felix's return.



Andrew lays down the law that he doesn't want any of his family to have anything to do with Felix.



But will SOMEONE be tempted to go against Andrew's wishes and secretly visit Felix?

Will JJ visit his dad Felix after a SHOCK stabbing on Neighbours? (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Neighbours airs Monday to Thursday at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee