Neighbours spoilers: Will Andrew FORGIVE Wendy?
Here's your Ramsay Street round-up for what's happening on Neighbours between Sept 2 to 5...
Airs Monday 2 September 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.
Andrew Rodwell (played by Lloyd Will) is feeling betrayed by wife Wendy (Candice Leask) on Neighbours (7:00am - see our TV Guide for listings).
Wendy has confessed that something almost happened between her and University classmate, Quinn Lao (Louis Le).
After spending the night apart following their bust-up, Wendy and Andrew meet for a heart-to-heart.
But will Andrew be able to get over Wendy's emotional connection to Quinn?
There could be a bumpy road ahead for the Rodwell marriage...
Airs Tuesday 3 September 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.
Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) is heartbroken after husband Toadie Rebecchi's (Ryan Moloney) unexpected decision that he wants a separation!
Did Toadie suddenly see the light after his near-death experience in the Outback?
Terese attempts to put on a brave face and throws herself into her work at Eiring Rising.
However, it's not long before she starts to rub co-workers, Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher) and his wife Susan (Jackie Woodburne) up the WRONG way when she discards their work ideas...
Airs Wednesday 4September 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.
Cara Varga-Murphy (Sara West) is nervous ahead of her disciplinary hearing at the University.
She is ready to QUIT her IT course!
Meanwhile, Cara's doctor partner, Remi (Naomi Rukavina), is called to an EMERGENCY situation at Erinsborough Hospital.
A prison inmate has been left with critical stab wounds after a fight at Warrinor Prison.
But Remi is in for a shock when she discovers the patient is none other than son JJ's (Riley Bryant) biological dad, Felix Rodwell (James Beaufort)...
Airs Thursday 5 September 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.
While Felix's life hangs in the balance in hospital, JJ faces a dilemma over whether or not to visit his criminal dad.
After all, the last time JJ went to see Felix behind bars, his donor dad cruelly rejected him.
Meanwhile, the Rodwell family is rocked by the news of Felix's return.
Andrew lays down the law that he doesn't want any of his family to have anything to do with Felix.
But will SOMEONE be tempted to go against Andrew's wishes and secretly visit Felix?
Neighbours airs Monday to Thursday at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.