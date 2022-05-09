Neighbours spoilers: Will Chloe Brennan and Kiri KISS?
Airs Thursday 19 May 2022 at 6:00pm on Channel 5.
Chloe Brennan (played by April Rose Pengilly) has been a great emotional support to housemate, Kiri Durant (Gemma Bird Matheson) on Neighbours (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Kiri is struggling with the awkward dilemma of having to work with and live next door to her long-lost dad, Glen Donnelly (Richard Huggett).
After yet another uneasy exchange with Glen out at the winery, stressed-out Kiri turns to Chloe for comfort.
Chloe suggests a good 'ol girls night in at Number 24, with wine, romcoms and lots of gossip.
After talking late into the night in Kiri's bedroom, she asks Chloe to sleepover!
Does this mean as just good friends?
Or something more?
Are Chloe and Kiri playing a risky game?
Meanwhile, it's almost a year since Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) and her husband, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) separated.
Terese is keen to move things along with their divorce and get legal eagle, Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney) on the case.
However, when Terese receives the terms of the divorce settlement from Paul, she ain't impressed!
Paul is clearly trying to pull a fast-one on Terese.
But she hasn't forgotten that he set her up to take the fall for Fashion Week, which cost Terese her job at Lassiters.
So now it's PAYBACK time!
Terese demands more shares in Lassiters.
She wants to have co-ownership of the hotel!
But crafty Paul is not about to give into Terese's demands and attempts to send her packing!
So it looks like the battlelines have been drawn...
Hendrix Greyson (Ben Turland) is feeling emotionally overwhelmed, ahead of a trip to Sydney.
Hendrix and his girlfriend, Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) plan to break the news about Hendrix's medical diagnosis to his family.
However, after another awkward exchange with the Rodwell family about THAT fire at Erinsborough High School, Hendrix makes a SHOCK decision.
But WHAT is it?
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
