Neighbours spoilers: Will Chloe Brennan and Kiri KISS?

Will Chloe Brennan and housemate Kiri get a bit too close for comfort during a girls night in on Neighbours?

Chloe Brennan (played by April Rose Pengilly) has been a great emotional support to housemate, Kiri Durant (Gemma Bird Matheson) on Neighbours (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Kiri is struggling with the awkward dilemma of having to work with and live next door to her long-lost dad, Glen Donnelly (Richard Huggett).



After yet another uneasy exchange with Glen out at the winery, stressed-out Kiri turns to Chloe for comfort.



Chloe suggests a good 'ol girls night in at Number 24, with wine, romcoms and lots of gossip.



After talking late into the night in Kiri's bedroom, she asks Chloe to sleepover!



Does this mean as just good friends?



Or something more?



Are Chloe and Kiri playing a risky game?

Kiri clashes with Glen at the winery again on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle)

Meanwhile, it's almost a year since Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) and her husband, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) separated.



Terese is keen to move things along with their divorce and get legal eagle, Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney) on the case.



However, when Terese receives the terms of the divorce settlement from Paul, she ain't impressed!



Paul is clearly trying to pull a fast-one on Terese.



But she hasn't forgotten that he set her up to take the fall for Fashion Week, which cost Terese her job at Lassiters.



So now it's PAYBACK time!



Terese demands more shares in Lassiters.



She wants to have co-ownership of the hotel!



But crafty Paul is not about to give into Terese's demands and attempts to send her packing!



So it looks like the battlelines have been drawn...

It's Terese versus Paul on today's episode of Neighbours! (Image credit: Fremantle)

Hendrix Greyson (Ben Turland) is feeling emotionally overwhelmed, ahead of a trip to Sydney.



Hendrix and his girlfriend, Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) plan to break the news about Hendrix's medical diagnosis to his family.



However, after another awkward exchange with the Rodwell family about THAT fire at Erinsborough High School, Hendrix makes a SHOCK decision.



But WHAT is it?

Hendrix makes a dramatic decision on Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle)

