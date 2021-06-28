'Neighbours' spoilers: Will Chloe Brennan forgive Nicolette?

Chloe Brennan (played by April Rose Pengilly) is shocked after catching her girlfriend Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) ripping-up her wedding photo album on Neighbours! (Channel 5, 5.30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Nicolette attempts to talk her way out of trouble.



She has been feeling theatened by the connection between Chloe and her ex-husband, Pierce Greyson (Don Hany) and took her frustrations out on Chloe and Pierce's wedding photos.



Chloe insists there is nothing romantic happening between her and Pierce and Nicolette is firmly put in her place when Chloe reveals Pierce has been a great support since today it would have been her late mum Fay's birthday.



Nicolette feels terrible about her jealous behaviour, but is it too late to make things right with Chloe?

Can Nicolette talk her way out of trouble after Chloe catches her destroying her and Pierce's wedding photos on Neighbours... (Image credit: Channel 5)

Meanwhile, Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) and Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) are trying to make sure the Longest Workout Competition is a success at The Flamingo Bar.



The ladies have been told to put their differences aside if they want to keep their jobs.



But Roxy is still secretly hoping that her boss Amy's poor managerial skills will speak for themselves and she won't be bar manager for much longer!



And it looks like Roxy may just get her wish when DISASTER strikes...

Amy starts to get annoyed when Roxy tries to impress boss Terese with her ideas for the Longest Workout Competition on Neighbours! (Image credit: Channel 5)

ALSO, Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland) is slowly building bridges with his dad Pierce.



Thanks to some "interference" from Hendrix's girlfriend Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone), he has had a good heart-to-heart with his dad.



Pierce then offers to take Hendrix out on a driving lesson.



But when Hendrix witnesses an angry exchange between Pierce and Nicolette at Harold's Cafe, will he step in and warn his dad to stop interfering in his ex-wife Chloe's new relationship?

Hendrix is getting his relationship with dad Pierce back on track on Neighbours. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5