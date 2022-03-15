'Neighbours' spoilers: Will David Tanaka CRACK under pressure?

David Tanaka (played by Takaya Honda) has been questioning his professional ethics as a doctor, ever since the SHOCK turn of events at River Bend on Neighbours (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Did doctor David do everything he could to save the life of disturbed Gareth Bateman.

Or was he manipulated by hospital nurse, Freya Wozniak (Phoebe Roberts) into letting her troubled ex-boyfriend, Gareth die from his injuries out in the bush?



With another coroner's interview looming, David is struggling with his guilt.



He faces a huge moral dilemma and dare not confide in his nearest and dearest.



Freya urges David to stick to the lie they previously agreed on.



But when Sergeant Andrew Rodwell (Lloyd Will) starts asking questions, will David ignore his conscience and let the truth slip?

David is in a world of guilt over Gareth's death at River Bend on Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle)

Ned Willis (Ben Hall) is thrown when his girlfriend, Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) drops a bombshell.



She wants another baby!



Amy is already mum to teenager Zara Selwyn (Freya Van Dyke) and two sons, Jax and Elijah.



But with her biological clock ticking, she's keen to try for a fourth before it's too late.



However, Ned is unsure whether he's ready to be a dad.



The couple have only just got back together.



Do these lovebirds want the same thing for their future?

Amy drops a baby BOMBSHELL on boyfriend Ned on Neighbours! (Image credit: Fremantle)

Meanwhile, Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) stops by the hospital to visit Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson), who is still recovering after being attacked by Gareth out at River Bend.



During their chat, Kyle makes a SURPRISE discovery and starts to suspect that Freya has somehow dragged Aaron's husband, David into trouble.



Kyle is not a fan of Freya after the hospital nurse almost got his cousin, Levi (Richie Morris) killed.



He remains determined to dig up enough scandalous evidence to send Freya packing from Ramsay Street.



But when Kyle confronts David about his suspicions, disaster strikes...

Kyle visits Aaron in hospital on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle)

