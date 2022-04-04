Neighbours spoilers: Will Freya Wozniak resort to DESPERATE measures?

Freya Wozniak (played by Phoebe Roberts) has been taking charge over the mystery blackmailer on Neighbours (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Hospital nurse Freya and doctor, David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) are being blackmailed over the circumstances surrounding the death of Freya's ex-boyfriend, Gareth Bateman at River Bend.



As the blackmailer's threats continue, they demand a ransom in exchange for their silence.



On today's episode of the Aussie soap, the ransom deadline is fast approaching.



Freya, David and his husband, Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) worry as they struggle to raise the full amount of money.



With time running out, they consider pawning off treasured items.



However, Freya has a mysterious alternate option up her sleeve.



Desperate times call for DESPERATE measures!



But WHAT is Freya planning to do?

Will the truth about Gareth's death be EXPOSED on Neighbours? (Image credit: Fremantle)

Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) is back on the attack!



After snooping into Montana Marcel's (Tammin Sursok) shady business dealings, he's using the discovery to his advantage.



Paul's masterplan is underway, and Montana is forced to end her relationship with Paul's son, Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano).



But Paul's meddling is going to cause BIG trouble for his soon-to-be ex-wife, Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) too...



Much to Terese's alarm, Montana starts ramping up a load of extra expenses for Fashion Week.



Are things getting beyond Terese's control?

How long can Glen keep his secret from Kiri on Neighbours? (Image credit: Fremantle)

Elsewhere, Glen Donnelly (Richard Huggett) is starting to form a bond with Kiri Durant (Gemma Bird Matheson), now that they both working out at the winery together.



But Glen remains terrified that he'll slip up and reveal the truth that he is really Kiri's long-lost dad!



Glen reckons it'd cause too much drama and heartbreak if the truth ever comes out.



Terese encourages Glen to be friends with Kiri and get to know her better.



But when Glen starts snooping into Kiri's personal life, will he risk ruining his relationship with his secret daughter?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5