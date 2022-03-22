Neighbours spoilers: Will Harlow Robinson have a holiday ROMANCE?

Harlow Robinson (played by Jemma Donovan) has left behind the drama on Ramsay Street... for an adventure on the streets of London on Neighbours! (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Harlow is in a world of confusion after discovering her aunt Harriet Wallace's (Amanda Holden) motives for STEALING the secret diary belonging to Harlow's late mum, Prue.



Harlow now has the diary back, which is her last connection to Prue, who was killed in a car explosion in 2020.



But is keeping the diary more hassle than it's worth?



Is it time for Harlow to cut ties with the past?



Corey Smythe-Jones (Laurence Boxhall) suggests that Harlow burn the diary.



It's clear that Corey has taken a fancy to Harlow and wants to see her happy.



Can Harlow bring herself to destroy the diary and possibly to commit to a holiday romance with Corey?

Will Harlow make amends with Aunt Harriet on Neighbours? (Image credit: Fremantle)

There are tears and sorrow at Number 22, following Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) and Roxy Willis' (Zima Anderson) DEVASTATING news.



It's a DOUBLE blow for the couple.



Now it looks like their only chance at having a biological child together has been destroyed.



Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) seems determined to make sure the couple get compensation from the hospital for their tragic loss.



However, Kyle only wants to make sure his wife is OK.



After Roxy speaks to her mum Gemma back in Darwin, she reaches a SURPRISE decision about the future...

How will Kyle react when Roxy suggests a fresh start for them on Neighbours? (Image credit: Fremantle)

Terese and co-worker, Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) are excited to have won the chance to host Montana Marcel's (Tammin Sursok) Fashion Week at Lassiters.



But now the ladies need to get Montana to agree to sign-off on their various ideas.



Aware that Montana has taken a fancy to Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano), Terese reluctantly approaches Leo to wine and dine Montana, in the hope of putting her in a better mood!



But just as Leo and Montana are enjoying an after hours "business meeting" at the penthouse, Leo's dad, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) unexpectedly arrives home!



Is Paul about to discover how Leo has been mixing business and pleasure?

Paul questions Leo about Montana on Neighbours (Image credit: Fremantle)

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5