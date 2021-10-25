'Neighbours' spoilers: Will Kyle Canning reveal his SECRET?

Kyle Canning (played by Chris Milligan) returns from his trip to Frankston on today's episode of Neighbours (5.30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Only Kyle's girlfriend Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) knows the REAL reason behind his sudden decision to hit the road for a few days away.



But she continues to try and put on a brave face for the sake of safeguarding Kyle's secret from his nearest and dearest.



When Kyle returns from Frankston, his buddy Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney) is full of questions about what he got up to on the trip.



However, Kyle is not really in the mood to talk about it and avoids Toadie's questions.



But legal eagle Toadie starts to put the pieces together and senses Kyle is hiding something.



WHY didn't Kyle originally want Toadie and Roxy to join him on the "fishing trip"?



Toadie confronts Kyle and pushes him for some answers.



Will Toadie discover Kyle's SHOCK secret?

Will Terese be driven back to the demon drink on Neighbours? (Image credit: Fremantle)

Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) is having a tough time of it lately.



The businesswoman's marriage to Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) is on the rocks.



She's fallen out with Paul's granddaughter Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan).



Plus, there's pressure at Lassiters with an upcoming business meeting involving Paul's boss sister Lucy Robinson.



She and Paul are under STRICT instructions to attend the Lassiters Summit together.



Will they be able to keep up appearances and pretend that nothing is wrong?



It's all a bit much for Terese to deal with.



She's suddenly reminded of the time that Paul's various ex-wives returned to Erinsborough and warned Terese that marriage to Paul Robinson never ends well!



When stressed-out Terese finds herself home alone at Number 22, the former alcoholic reaches for a bottle of wine in the fridge...



WHICH Ramsay Street resident walks in on Terese?



Will they arrive in time to STOP Terese from falling off the wagon?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5.