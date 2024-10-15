Neighbours spoilers: Will Nell keep Terese's SECRET?

Terese attempts to cover her tracks after being caught with a bottle of booze by her teenage stepdaughter Nell on Neighbours...

Airs Monday 21 October 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Terese Willis (played by Rebekah Elmaloglou) is in a tricky situation after being caught with a bottle of wine by her stepdaughter, Nell Rebecchi (Ayisha Salem-Towner), on Neighbours (7:00am - see our TV Guide for listings).



Relapsed alcoholic Terese LIES that she has been thinking about drinking again... but hasn't so far...



Terese resorts to sort-of blackmailing Nell by promising not to tell her dad Toadie that she has sneaked back to Erinsborough without permission to visit boyfriend, JJ Varga-Murphy (Riley Bryant).



Will Nell agree to keep Terese's secret?

Nell has runaway to visit long-distance boyfriend JJ on Neighbours!

Airs Tuesday 22 October 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Things are about to get raunchy down at Lassiters as it's time for the outrageous Boylesque charity event!



As the men of Ramsay Street take to the stage to put on a show, it ignites some love and passion among the audience...



Andrew Rodwell (Lloyd Will) and his wife Wendy (Candice Leask) rather publicly rekindle their relationship.



Estate agent Rhett Norman (Liam Maguire) makes a move on lead dancer Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson).



While Jane Harris (Annie Jones) admits to Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) that she is still in love with her ex-husband, Vic Stone (Craig Hall).



But Jane is unaware that Vic has feelings for Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden).



Uh-oh, this love triangle could get AWKWARD!

Rhett, Byron, Aaron and Andrew put on a SEXY show on Neighbours!

Melanie is on Boylesque hosting duties on Neighbours!

Airs Wednesday 23 October 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher) receives a MYSTERY phone call...



He later admits to wife Susan that it was former Ramsay Street resident, Mike Young, inviting Karl to join him on a motorbike tour around Scotland!



But how will Jane react to the news that Karl may be heading off to spend time with her now ex-fiance, Mike?



Meanwhile, Jane has developed renewed feelings for her ex-husband, Vic.



Susan encourages Jane to be honest with Vic.



Unfortunately, at the same time Krista Sinclair (Majella Davis) is encouraging Melanie to tell Vic how she feels after they previously met online!



WHICH of these women will get to Vic and declare their interest first?

Is Karl about to head off on a motorbike adventure with Mike on Neighbours?

Will Jane fight the right moment to tell Vic how she feels on Neighbours?

Airs Thursday 24 October 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Sadie Rodwell (Emerald Chan) has had enough of her parents on/off relationship and announces she is moving OUT of the Rodwell house.



But how will boyfriend, Byron Stone (Xavier Molyneux), react when Sadie announces she wants to move into the share house with him and sister Nicolette (Hannah Monson)?



Is Byron really ready to take the next step in his relationship with Sadie?

Is Sadie about to move into Number 32 on Neighbours?

