Neighbours spoilers: Will Terese fall off the wagon?
Here's your Ramsay Street round-up for what's happening on Neighbours between October 14 to 17...
Airs Monday 14 October 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.
Terese Willis (played by Rebekah Elmaloglou) is on a downward spiral on Neighbours (7:00am - see our TV Guide for listings).
She's home alone at Number 22, after the break-up of her marriage to Toadie Rebecchi.
Following Toadie's recent departure from Erinsborough, Terese is increasingly feeling herself drawn back in the direction of her ex-husband, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis).
Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) believes Terese could be setting herself up for even more heartbreak if she gets back together with Paul.
So Susan is determined to keep the ex-es apart!
However, it's all getting a bit much for recovering alcoholic Terese, who secretly STEALS a bottle of wine from Eirini Rising and is tempted to start drinking again...
Airs Tuesday 15 October 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.
It's definitely all over between Jane Harris (Annie Jones) and her first love, Mike Young.
Jane struggles with heartbreak as she prepares to sell ex-fiance Mike's motorbike.
With Mike out of the picture permanently, will Jane now start to see her ex-husband, Vic Stone (Craig Hall), in a different light?
Meanwhile, Jane and Vic's children, Nicolette (Hannah Monson) and Byron (Xavier Molyneux), make a decision over whether or not to accept money from their dad as a peace offering.
Can Nicolette and Byron bring themselves to forgive Vic for the way he has previously abandoned their family?
Airs Wednesday 16 October 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.
The Boylesque charity show is about to happen at Lassiters.
But organiser, Krista Sinclair (Majella Davis), had better watch out as disapproving residents at Eiring Rising are determined to shut the show down!
Matters aren't helped, when lead dancer Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) accidentally has a wardrobe malfunction, involving a pair of tear-away trousers, and causes a NAKED SCANDAL at the Lassiters Complex!
Whoops!
Airs Thursday 17 October 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.
It's only been a few weeks since Toadie left Ramsay Street with his kids, Nell (Ayisha Salem-Towner) and Hugo for a new life in Colac.
But Nell is already missing long-distance boyfriend, JJ Varga-Murphy (Riley Bryant).
So the teenager decides to secretly jump on a bus back to Melbourne to meet-up with JJ!
JJ skips school to sneak-off to meet Nell.
But SOMEONE catches him in the act and could land the lad in BIG trouble!
Neighbours airs Monday to Thursday at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.