Neighbours spoilers: Will Terese fall off the wagon?

Terese Willis (played by Rebekah Elmaloglou) is on a downward spiral on Neighbours (7:00am - see our TV Guide for listings).



She's home alone at Number 22, after the break-up of her marriage to Toadie Rebecchi.



Following Toadie's recent departure from Erinsborough, Terese is increasingly feeling herself drawn back in the direction of her ex-husband, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis).



Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) believes Terese could be setting herself up for even more heartbreak if she gets back together with Paul.



So Susan is determined to keep the ex-es apart!



However, it's all getting a bit much for recovering alcoholic Terese, who secretly STEALS a bottle of wine from Eirini Rising and is tempted to start drinking again...

It's definitely all over between Jane Harris (Annie Jones) and her first love, Mike Young.



Jane struggles with heartbreak as she prepares to sell ex-fiance Mike's motorbike.



With Mike out of the picture permanently, will Jane now start to see her ex-husband, Vic Stone (Craig Hall), in a different light?



Meanwhile, Jane and Vic's children, Nicolette (Hannah Monson) and Byron (Xavier Molyneux), make a decision over whether or not to accept money from their dad as a peace offering.



Can Nicolette and Byron bring themselves to forgive Vic for the way he has previously abandoned their family?

The Boylesque charity show is about to happen at Lassiters.



But organiser, Krista Sinclair (Majella Davis), had better watch out as disapproving residents at Eiring Rising are determined to shut the show down!



Matters aren't helped, when lead dancer Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) accidentally has a wardrobe malfunction, involving a pair of tear-away trousers, and causes a NAKED SCANDAL at the Lassiters Complex!



Whoops!

It's only been a few weeks since Toadie left Ramsay Street with his kids, Nell (Ayisha Salem-Towner) and Hugo for a new life in Colac.



But Nell is already missing long-distance boyfriend, JJ Varga-Murphy (Riley Bryant).



So the teenager decides to secretly jump on a bus back to Melbourne to meet-up with JJ!



JJ skips school to sneak-off to meet Nell.



But SOMEONE catches him in the act and could land the lad in BIG trouble!

