'Neighbours' spoilers: Will Terese Willis forgive Paul?

Is there still a chance for Terese Willis to save her marriage on Neighbours?

Terese Willis (played by Rebekah Elmaloglou) wants nothing to do with Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) since she discovered his deception on Neighbours (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Paul faked a health relapse in an attempt to manipulate estranged wife, Terese to stick around and nurse him back to health.



The couple were even planning to renew their wedding vows when the truth about Paul's lie was exposed by his doctor son, David Tanaka (Takaya Honda).



Paul makes a plea to Terese to give him another chance, when he bumps into her and his half-brother, Glen Donnelly (Richard Huggett) at The Waterhole.



But after Terese basically tells Paul to get lost, he enlists the help of Karl (Alan Fletcher) and Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) for some impromptu marriage counselling!



Will Paul manage to win back Terese? Or just push her further away?

Paul seeks marriage advice from Karl and Susan on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle)

Over at Number 32, David is annoyed that his husband, Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) has taken steps to safeguard baby Abigail's future without telling him.



David still hopes and believes that his brother, Leo (Tim Kano) will change his mind about handing over his daughter, Abigail to David and Aaron.



However, Aaron is tired of waiting and has made the decision to take steps for him and David to become Abigail's legal guardians.



But will Aaron's actions cause trouble between him and David?

David and Aaron clash over plans for baby Abigail on Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle)

Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) is also annoyed with Aaron.



She originally signed-up to co-parent their daughter, baby Isla with David and Aaron.



She wasn't expecting baby Abigail to enter the picture... permanently!



Nicolette begins to realise she is being left out of important discussions.



And she's not happy about it!



Nicolette is also nervous about the potential complications of co-parenting both Abigail and Isla.



Will Aaron realise he has overstepped the mark when Nicolette lets him have it!

Nicolette confronts Aaron about his actions on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle)

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5