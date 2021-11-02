'Neighbours' spoilers: Will things BACKFIRE on Ned Willis?

Ned Willis wants girlfriend Amy all to himself... but will he get what he wants on Neighbours?

It looks like Ned Willis (played by Ben Hall) is bored of his polyamorous relationship and no longer wants to share girlfriend Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) with his mate Levi Canning (Richie Morris) on Neighbours (6.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



So crafty Ned has secretly approached Felicity Higgins (Isabella Giovinazzo) to try and convince her to give Levi another chance, after she discovered the truth about his other relationship.



On today's episode of the Aussie soap, it appears that Felicity may be convinced to get back together with Levi.



But Ned's not done meddling just yet.



He encourages Amy to gatecrash Levi and Felicity's date at The Waterhole, hoping it will make Levi angry enough to officially break-up with Amy!



Ned wants Amy all to himself and it seems he's prepared to fight dirty to get what he wants!



But is Ned's plan about to backfire badly?

Things are still super-tense between David, Aaron and Nicolette at Number 32 on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle)

Jane Harris (Annie Jones) has moved back into Number 32 to try and ease the tension between her daughter Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) and David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) and his husband Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson).



The fellas have threatened to take legal action against Nicolette after she refused to agree to anything more than a 50/50 custody agreement for their baby daughter Isla.



But Jane's attempt to promote harmony is failing... miserably!



However, after a chat with Aaron's sister Chloe (April Rose Pengilly), Jane attempts to put a plan into action that could help unite the family.



At least for Isla's sake.



Will Jane's plan be enough to break the ice?

Will Kyle tell Levi the truth about his cancer diagnosis on Neighbours? (Image credit: Fremantle)

So far, only girlfriend Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) and neighbour Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney) know that Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) has been diagnosed with testicular cancer.



Roxy still thinks Kyle needs to break the news to the rest of his family, especially if he is going to start chemotherapy sessions.



Can Kyle bring himself to reveal his SHOCK diagnosis to his cousin Levi?



Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5