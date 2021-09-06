'Neighbours' spoilers: Will Toadie Rebecchi stand by Melanie?

Toadie Rebecchi is caught in the middle of more conflict between Melanie and Rose on Neighbours...

Toadie Rebecchi (played by Ryan Maloney) feels responsible for his girlfriend Melanie Pearson's (Lucinda Cowden) accident on Neighbours (5.30pm - see our TV Guide for full listings).



If legal eagle Toadie hadn't been playing pranks with his former office PA Rose Walker (Lucy Durack) at the Film Festival launch party, Melanie's accident would never have happened.



Luckily, it's not a matter of life-and-death and Melanie is soon on the mend at Erinsborough Hospital.



However, Toadie finds himself caught in the middle of another squabble between Melanie and Rose, when Rose visits the hospital to report Sergeant Andrew Rodwell (Lloyd Will) has caught the culprit responsible for smashing the windscreen of Rose's car.



It seems Melanie is INNOCENT after all!

But if Melanie didn't vandalise love-rival Rose's car... then WHO did?



Meanwhile, Melanie's accident has caused an insurance disaster for the Shorts and Briefs Film Festival.



Festival publicist Rose begs Toadie for his help in sorting out the problem, while also secretly wanting to spend some time with him.



WHAT should Toadie do as he finds himself caught between the two women... again!

Crash! Melanie took an unfortunate tumble on yesterday's episode of Neighbours! (Image credit: Fremantle)

Sheila Canning (Colette Mann) is still reeling from being hit with some harsh home truths by Evelyn Farlow (Paula Arundell).



Evelyn believes the Canning family turned against her after her affair with Sheila's son Frank Canning Jr all those years ago.



Evelyn was rarely allowed to see her son Levi (Richie Morris) after Levi's stepmum Jackie turned the rest of the family against her.



Sheila now feels terrible that she didn't do anything to stop Evelyn from being excluded from Levi's life.



Sheila is determined to make amends for the past and invites Evelyn to stay on in Erinsborough and spend some real quality time with Levi.



But is Evelyn ready to forgive and forget over the past?

Sheila tries to make amends with Evelyn on today's episode of Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle)

Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) is on a downer in the aftermath of the party disaster at The Flamingo Bar.



Luckily boyfriend Ned Willis (Ben Hall) is being very supportive.



However, when Amy and Ned walk into The Waterhole together looking super loved-up, Levi feels left out.



Levi has stepped aside from the polyamorous relationship while his mum Evelyn is in Erinsborough.



But with Evelyn choosing to stay on in Erinsborough for a while, will she soon clock the connection between Levi, Amy and Ned?

Levi feels left out when he sees Amy and Ned together on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle)

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1.45pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5.