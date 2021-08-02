Neighbours spoilers: Yashvi Rebecchi leaves Ramsay Street!

It's farewell to Yashvi Rebecchi as she packs her bags to move to Sydney on Neighbours.

It's the end of an era as Yashvi Rebecchi (played by Olivia Junkeer) prepares to pack her bags and leave Ramsay Street on Neighbours!



After the SHOCK car crash that almost killed her, Yashvi has decided to quit her job with the police and move to Sydney to join the rest of her family.



Yashvi is being a bit moody and irritable as departure day arrives and the reality that she is leaving Erinsborough sinks in.



However, her uncle Toadie (Ryan Maloney) soon puts a smile back on Yashvi's face when he arranges a SURPRISE farewell gathering at the garden nursery!



Yashvi's ex-boyfriend Ned Willis (Ben Hall) has a sneaky parting gift for her.



But WHAT is it?

Yashvi and her ex-boyfriend Ned say goodbye on Neighbours. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) is in a spin after her girlfriend Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) unexpectedly popped the question!



Chloe finds herself accepting Nicolette's proposal.



But secretly she is having trouble convincing herself that she has made the right decision.



As Nicolette gets carried away with wedding plans and discussions of the couple having kids together, Chloe starts to feel trapped.



Meanwhile, Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano), who has now admitted he has romantic feelings for Chloe is still lurking about in the background.



Will Chloe share her true feelings with Leo?

Chloe and Nicolette are engaged on Neighbours... but only ONE of them is happy about the news! (Image credit: Channel 5)

Levi Canning (Richie Morris) is feeling down-in-the-dumps after the departure of his former police partner, Yashvi.



The copper fancies a bit of fun and considers contacting lover Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) while she's away visiting her family in Cairns.



But Levi remains unaware that he has competition for Amy's affections in the shape of his good buddy Ned!

Levi and Ned are unaware that they BOTH have designs on Amy on Neighbours! (Image credit: Channel 5)

