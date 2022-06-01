Vengeance: release date, trailer, plot, cast and everything we know

B.J. Novak might be best known as Ryan from The Office, but the talented multihyphenate writer-actor-director-producer is bringing his first feature film to life with Vengeance. Fans of Novak’s dark humor, witty writing and ability to flawlessly lampoon the modern day zeitgeist with reckless abandon will find lots to like in Vengeance.

Here’s everything you need to know about Vengeance.

Vengeance premieres in select US theaters on July 29. There is no UK release date available as yet.

The film will have its world premiere as the Centerpiece Gala film at New York’s Tribeca Film Festival on June 12.

Vengeance will premiere as the Centerpiece Gala film of the Tribeca Festival on May 27, 2022.

What is the plot of Vengeance?

Ben Manolowitz is a New York journalist and podcaster who learns that Abilene, a woman with whom he’d been informally hooking up, was found dead from an apparent opioid overdose. When he travels to her hometown in West Texas, the New Yorker discovers a whole new world and a cast of characters who inspire him to stick around a bit longer than planned.

Abilene’s family and friends all think she was murdered even though Ben thinks her cause of death is pretty cut and dry. The more time he spends in Texas, the more he starts to believe there’s a story to tell about the circumstances surrounding her mysterious death. He agrees to record everything and create a podcast (as one does) so that they can find the truth.

The search for the truth leads Ben and his new companions on an eye-opening journey that can only come from the mind of B.J. Novak.

Who is in the Vengeance cast?

B.J. Novak toplines an extraordinary cast that includes Issa Rae (Insecure), Ashton Kutcher (That 70s Show), Boyd Holbrook (Logan), J. Cameron Smith (Margaret) and Dove Cameron (Liv and Maddie).

Is there a trailer for Vengeance?

The Vengeance trailer features Novak’s Ben explaining that he’s gone to West Texas because a girl he hooked up with has died and while he didn’t think they were close it seems as though her family had other ideas.

As trailers go, the Vengeance trailer is the perfect encapsulation of what the movie is about without revealing too much. It also showcases Novak's ability to take hold of Texas icons like Whataburger or the next-to-impossible task for an outsider to figure out which Texas school to root for and turn it into comedy gold.

How many hats did B.J. Novak wear in Vengeance?

Christian Wallace wrote a cover story for Texas Monthly and showed Novak around West Texas while he was writing Vengeance (March 16, 2022).

Novak, who is widely known from his time on The Office and The Mindy Project, has had a prolific career in television as an actor, writer, producer and director.

Vengeance marks his first feature film. Novak wrote the script and also served as the director while appearing as the film’s star.