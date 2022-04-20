How to watch the Tribeca Film Festival 2022 online

The Tribeca Film Festival is one of the major US film festivals, taking place annually in New York City. Though the festival was back in person in 2021 and is again in 2022, movie fans across the US will be able to take part in the experience with "Tribeca at Home", which allows for 2022 Tribeca movies to be streamed online.

Many film festivals, including the Sundance Film Festival, took this approach over the course of the pandemic and have continued with a hybrid option. Offering both festival-long passes and single ticket purchases, movie fans can get a first look at some of the new movies that will screen as part of the festival lineup without having to be in New York.

While films like the upcoming Jennifer Lopez documentary Halftime, a new Jon Hamm movie and the 2022 Sundance Audience Award winner Cha Cha Real Smooth will be a part of the main festival, Tribeca has a specific "At Home" portion of its lineup. The "At Home" section has the festival titles that are available for online streaming.

There are 42 movies (feature and short films) available as part of "At Home". These include a documentary about Colin Kaepernick and the reaction to him kneeling during the national anthem, Rising Fury, which shows the growing tensions between Ukraine and Russia following the 2013 Maidan Revolution and a new movie from Saint Frances director Alex Thompson, Rounding. See the full lineup for Tribeca At Home right here.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival from home.

At Home Festival Packages

There are three At Home packages currently available for sale, the Festival Pass, the Shorts Pass and the Awards Pass.

Festival Pass: Tribeca’s At Home Festival Pass gives you the full (though virtual) Film Festival experience. You will be able to watch any of the 42 feature, or short, films that are part of the At Home lineup. Cost: $150 ($20 fee)

Shorts Pass: Lovers of short films will want to be sure to sign up for the Shorts Pass, as with it you can watch all of the short films (26) that are part of the At Home lineup. Cost: $25 ($5 fee)

Awards Pass: If you want to wait and find out what movies took home the big prizes, you can sign up for the Awards Pass, which lets you watch all virtual award-winning films on June 18 and June 19. Cost: $50 ($5 fee)

All these passes just cover virtual screenings. They do not provide access to in-person screenings or events.

At Home single tickets

Sales for single tickets to virtual screenings for the Tribeca Film Festival 2022 are on sale from May 2. Individual tickets cost $15 with a $5 fee.

How to watch Tribeca At Home

There are multiple ways for viewers to watch Tribeca Film Festival movies from home. They can watch on a computer by visiting watch.tribecafilm.com, download the Tribeca At Home app via Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Roku, or an iPhone, iPad or Android device, or stream movies from a computer to a TV using Chromecast or AirPlay to any capable smart TV. You can watch the movie on up to two devices at a time, but they must be under the same IP address.

Beyond the technical aspects, each movie has a specific "Watch Window," which indicates how long you have to watch a movie once you hit play. You can only watch a movie once and if you do not complete a movie in the allotted "Watch Window" you will not be able to finish the movie.

Anyone living in the 50 US states can access "Tribeca at Home". It is not available to anyone outside of the US.