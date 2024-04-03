90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 4 — release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the show

Another day another show in the 90 Day universe as 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 4 arrives just in time for the spring.

The series once again takes viewers outside of the US as four people explore love abroad. With new couples at the forefront this go-around, can fans expect the same level of antics? Here’s everything we know about the new season.

The new season premieres on Monday, April 22, at 8 pm ET/PT on TLC. It’s expected to become available on Max as well.

We are still waiting for a release date for the UK, but the season is expected to become available on Discovery Plus.

If you cut the cord to traditional cable/satellite television and don’t have a subscription to Max or Discovery Plus, TLC can be viewed on live-streaming services such as Fubo TV , Sling TV , Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV .

In the UK, the series airs on Discovery Plus.

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 4 premise

Here’s what you can look forward to seeing this season with each couple:

Kyle (Los Angeles, CA) and Anika (Malta):

"By day, Kyle is a seemingly traditional guy who works as an accountant. His real passion and hobby, however, is donating sperm. Kyle has 71 children and nine on the way from donating sperm to women around the world. Anika, a single mother who wants to have another child, saw Kyle’s donation information online and booked a consultation call with him. Ever since their first conversation, they both felt a spark, but slowly the conversation changed from donating to dating! Now Kyle will travel to the beautiful island of Malta to meet Anika for the first time. But will he stop donating for good to be with Anika?"

Shawn (New York, NY) and Alliya (Brazil):

"When Shawn, a celebrity hairstylist from New York, first met Alliya online, Alliya identified as a ‘he’ named Douglas. Assigned male at birth, Alliya started embracing her feminine side while she was dating Shawn. As the couple progresses on this journey of learning more about themselves as well as each other, will their initial feelings and attraction towards each other grow stronger or will the two grow apart?"

Luke (Los Angeles, CA) and Madelein (Colombia):

"Luke met Madelein in Colombia while he was on vacation. The two instantly hit it off and they ended up spending Luke’s entire holiday together. Once Luke returned to LA, he decided he was going to move to Colombia to be with Madelein. Only there’s one little hiccup – the once wealthy Luke gets a reality check and doesn’t have the money to move, nor can he support Madelein’s lavish lifestyle like she believes he can."

Alex (Dallas, TX) and Adriano (33, Italy):

"Family-oriented Alex hails from Texas, and free-spirited Adriano lives in Italy. The two crossed paths while Alex was traveling, and although they had different ideas of what they were looking for in a relationship, Alex and Adriano’s chemistry proved strong from the beginning. But is a steamy connection enough to overcome their extreme differences, especially over their preferences in bed?"

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 4 cast

Here are some photos of the cast.

Image 1 of 4 Alliya and Shawn, 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 4 cast photo (Image credit: TLC) Madeliene and Luke, 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 4 cast photo (Image credit: TLC) Kyle and Anika, 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 4 cast photo (Image credit: TLC) Alexandria and Adriano, 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 4 cast photo (Image credit: TLC)

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 4 trailer

Check out the trailer for the season below.