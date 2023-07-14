90 Day Fiancé UK season 2: release date, couples, plot, trailer and everything we know

90 Day Fiancé UK season 2 is here to follow the journey of seven Brits and their international lovers for 90 days, where we'll also be welcoming back a much-loved couple from the first season.

Their path to love won't be easy as explosive drama, awkward moments and shocking revelations are to be expected while they put everything on the line for love.

Here's everything we know about 90 Day Fiancé UK season 2...

90 Day Fiancé UK will be available to stream exclusively on Discovery Plus from Sunday, July 16 in the UK.

In the US, it will be available to stream on Max on the same date.

90 Day Fiancé UK season 2 couple Louise and Jose. (Image credit: Discovery+ UK)

Meet the 90 Day Fiancé season 2 couples...

The couples taking us on their 90 day journey are...

Shane and Mert

Shane and Mert. (Image credit: Cristian and Rebekah)

Shane, a 27 year old hairdresser from Devon, met 28 year old barber Mert in Turkey last summer before embarking on a whirlwind romance. They can't legally marry in Turkey, so Shane is hoping to apply for a visa so they can live together in the UK.

Michael and Mercy

Father-of-two Michael (37, Essex) met 28 year old Mercy from Kenya on a dating app in 2021. They are currently planning their wedding, but Michael's friends and family think that Mercy is conning him.

Louise and Jose

Louise and Jose. (Image credit: Discovery+ UK)

Louise (39), a single mum from Gloucester, met 29 year old rapper Jose (Colombia) on social media over a year ago. After immediately hitting it off, the couple are eager to start a family, but Louise's loved ones (including her 21 year old son) aren't so keen...

Robert and Assel

47 year old dad Robert from Glasgow has been with his partner Assel (35, Kazakhstan) since 2021, but she hasn't yet admitted she loves him, even though he's told her.

Assel has been trying to "improve" Robert and their relationship will be put to the ultimate test when they spend their first Christmas together.

Tionne and David

Tionne, a 21 year old from Derby, is a self-confessed "princess" who is keen for her 24 year old partner David (Dominican Republic) to propose with an expensive ring, but he's unsure whether he can afford her lavish lifestyle.

Rebekah and Cristian

Rebekah and Cristian. (Image credit: Discovery+ UK)

Here comes the bride! 27 year old Rebekah from Chesterfield has already booked her wedding to her overseas beau, 29 year old Cristian from Argentina.

Kadie and Alejandro

Kadie and Alejandro. (Image credit: Discovery+)

27 year old Kadie from West Yorkshire and 31 year old Alejandro from Mexico appeared in series one and are preparing for their wedding day in season two. However, their relationship faces a few obstacles as they get ready for their big day.

What happens in 90 Day Fiancé UK season 2?

Just like the US version, 90 Day Fiancé UK season 2 follows seven Brits in long-distance relationships as they navigate their romance over the course of three months.

Each couple faces their own trials and tribulations, from "suspicious friends and cynical families to sweet reunions and epic trips across the globe."

Throughout the three months, the couples will test the strength of their relationships as they experience the highs and lows of love while trying to build a future together.

Is there a trailer?

Yes! You can watch the trailer below...