99: release date, trailer, footballers and everything we know about the Manchester United series
99 is a Prime Video football docuseries showing how Man Utd won the 'treble' in 1999 — the Premier League, FA Cup Final and UEFA Champions League Final.
99 is a three-part documentary series on Prime Video that goes behind the scenes of Manchester United's iconic 1999 treble-winning season. Featuring testimony from some of the footballing legends who were there, such as David Beckham, Gary Neville, Paul Scholes and manager at the time Sir Alex Ferguson, it tells the inside story of a remarkable season that hung in the balance until the final minute.
We witness one of the most astonishing comebacks in football history, as United scored two goals in extra time to win the Champions League final against Bayern Munich, and hear the untold stories from inside the team, including the dressing room conflicts and personal struggles.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Prime Video series 99…
99 release date
99 is a three-part series that will premiere on Prime Video on Friday May 17 2024.
Is there a trailer for 99?
Yes, and you can watch the fantastic 99 trailer below, opening with David Beckham telling us: "The treble, it was the Holy Grail" and then how we're going to get the inside scoop on how the team achieved it.
What's shown in 99
The documentary series 99 follows Manchester United’s 1999 season, in which they became the first team to win the treble — the Premier League, FA Cup and UEFA Champions League. We see how the Champions League title had eluded the club until that point but within the space of 10 days, they won the lot after a dramatic comeback in the final against Germany's top team Bayern Munich. The series lays bare the conflicts, emotions and personal struggles the team experienced during the season and the elation as they completed the extraordinary achievement.
Footballers and others giving their accounts in 99
The three-part series 99 features testimony from many of those who were there in 1999, including the Man Utd's legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson, plus his players David Beckham, Andy Cole, Gary Neville, Phil Neville, Peter Schmeichel, Paul Scholes, Teddy Sheringham, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Dwight Yorke.
Behind the scenes and more on 99
99 is produced by John Battsek’s Ventureland, in association with Studio 99 and Buzz16. The director is Sampson Collins.
I'm a huge fan of television so I really have found the perfect job, as I've been writing about TV shows, films and interviewing major television, film and sports stars for over 25 years. I'm currently TV Content Director on What's On TV, TV Times, TV and Satellite Week magazines plus Whattowatch.com. I previously worked on Woman and Woman's Own in the 1990s. Outside of work I swim every morning, support Charlton Athletic football club and get nostalgic about TV shows Cagney & Lacey, I Claudius, Dallas and Tenko. I'm totally on top of everything good coming up too.
- Natasha HoltWriter