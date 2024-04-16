99: release date, trailer, footballers and everything we know about the Manchester United series

99 is a Prime Video series about Manchester United achieving the 'treble' including winning the Champions League in 1999 (above).

99 is a three-part documentary series on Prime Video that goes behind the scenes of Manchester United's iconic 1999 treble-winning season. Featuring testimony from some of the footballing legends who were there, such as David Beckham, Gary Neville, Paul Scholes and manager at the time Sir Alex Ferguson, it tells the inside story of a remarkable season that hung in the balance until the final minute.



We witness one of the most astonishing comebacks in football history, as United scored two goals in extra time to win the Champions League final against Bayern Munich, and hear the untold stories from inside the team, including the dressing room conflicts and personal struggles.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Prime Video series 99…

Goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel filmed for 99. (Image credit: Prime Video)

99 is a three-part series that will premiere on Prime Video on Friday May 17 2024.

Is there a trailer for 99?

Yes, and you can watch the fantastic 99 trailer below, opening with David Beckham telling us: "The treble, it was the Holy Grail" and then how we're going to get the inside scoop on how the team achieved it.

What's shown in 99

The documentary series 99 follows Manchester United’s 1999 season, in which they became the first team to win the treble — the Premier League, FA Cup and UEFA Champions League. We see how the Champions League title had eluded the club until that point but within the space of 10 days, they won the lot after a dramatic comeback in the final against Germany's top team Bayern Munich. The series lays bare the conflicts, emotions and personal struggles the team experienced during the season and the elation as they completed the extraordinary achievement.

Manchester United before they faced Bayern Munich in 1999. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer celebrates his winner against Munich! (Image credit: Shutterstock)

The three-part series 99 features testimony from many of those who were there in 1999, including the Man Utd's legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson, plus his players David Beckham, Andy Cole, Gary Neville, Phil Neville, Peter Schmeichel, Paul Scholes, Teddy Sheringham, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Dwight Yorke.

Striker Teddy Sheringham talks about the 1999 season and the treble. (Image credit: Prime Video)

David Beckham in 1999 with team mate Ryan Giggs after the Man Utd win against Bayern Munich. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Behind the scenes and more on 99

99 is produced by John Battsek’s Ventureland, in association with Studio 99 and Buzz16. The director is Sampson Collins.