A Cowboy Christmas Romance: release date, trailer, cast, plot and everything we know about the steamy Lifetime Christmas movie

What makes A Cowboy Christmas Romance a "grown-up romance?" Let's just say things are going to get a little steamy in the new Lifetime movie, part of It's a Wonderful Lifetime 2023.

Lifetime's senior vice-president of scripted content Tia Maggini told Variety that A Cowboy Christmas Romance is a little different than your traditional holiday fare. "We think that there's an audience out there that's hungry for grown-up romance, and we're looking forward to adding some smolder to the usual holiday sugar and spice. We love trying new things, and we're excited about this new 'first' for us for a holiday movie."

The script was written by Grey's Anatomy alum Sarah Drew, who spoke with star Jana Kramer about the steamy scenes in an episode of the Whine Down podcast.

"Spoiler alert — he lays me down on some hay, and then we, you know," Kramer said. "Obviously, it's still Lifetime, it's still family. But it was pushing limits there, too… They didn't cut anything. I was so happy that they really left it all in there."

Here's everything we know about A Cowboy Christmas Romance.

A Cowboy Christmas Romance premieres Saturday, December 9, at 8 pm ET/PT on Lifetime.

We don't have a premiere date for UK viewers just yet, but as soon as more information is available we'll have it for you right here.

A Cowboy Christmas Romance plot

Here's the official synopsis of A Cowboy Christmas Romance from Lifetime:

"One week before Christmas, a huge business deal sends real estate 'closer' Lexie Crenshaw (Jana Kramer) back to a place she swore she'd never return to: her hometown of Tubac, Arizona. Back on the range, Lexie must convince Coby Mason (Adam Senn), a horse-whispering rancher, to part ways with his family's land, while navigating her relationship with her father (Bruce Thomas) and brothers she left behind, leading her to reconsider the life she gave up 10 years ago."

A Cowboy Christmas Romance cast

Jana Kramer (Lexie Crenshaw) is known for her roles in One Tree Hill, Friday Night Lights and Entourage.

Adam Senn (Coby) is known for playing Taylor in Dinner Party. He's also appeared in A Wedding Wonderland, Soul Sessions and Hit the Floor.

A Cowboy Christmas Romance also stars Bruce Thomas (Legally Blonde), Max Erich (The Young and the Restless), Curt Mega (Glee), Lisa Lee (Love at the Lodge), Mary-Margaret Humes (Dawson's Creek) and Cassie Randolph (Show Us Your Pets).

A Cowboy Christmas Romance trailer

There's no trailer for A Cowboy Christmas Romance just yet, but as soon as one shows up we'll have it for you here.

How to watch A Cowboy Christmas Romance

A Cowboy Christmas Romance is a Lifetime original movie. You can watch Lifetime through a cable TV subscription or you can access the channel through TV streaming services such as Philo, Frndly or SlingTV. There is also the Lifetime Movie Club for $4.99/month which offers unlimited access to hundreds of new and classic Lifetime movies.