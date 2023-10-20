It's a Wonderful Lifetime 2023: full schedule of Lifetime Christmas movies

It's time for holiday movies galore with the It's a Wonderful Lifetime 2023. This year, Lifetime is filling our stockings with plenty of nostalgia with Ladies of the '80s: A Divas Christmas and more. Get ready, because this is one yuletide you won't want to miss!

This season, Lifetime is debuting 12 new star-studded Christmas movies in their It's a Wonderful Lifetime lineup, which kicks off in November. Some of the famous faces you'll see this year include Tia Mowry, Jana Kramer, Tatyana Ali, Vivica A. Fox, Teri Hatcher, Jackée Harry, Buddy Valastro, Loni Anderson, Morgan Fairchild, Linda Gray, Donna Mills and Nicollette Sheridan.

Also worth noting is that one of the movies was penned by Grey's Anatomy alum Sarah Drew while another features an original song performed by '80s pop star Tiffany.

Keep reading for the complete schedule for the It's a Wonderful Lifetime 2023. Note that all movies will premiere on Lifetime unless noted otherwise.

November 2023

Christmas Plus One

Emily Atalo and Corey Sevier in Christmas Plus One (Image credit: Lifetime)

Premiering: Saturday, November 18, at 8 pm ET/PT

Starring: Emily Atalo and Corey Sevier

"When sisters Cara (Emily Alatalo) and Amy (Vanessa Smythe) make a pact to find their soulmates by next Christmas, they're not expecting anything to come from it. However, one year later, Amy's winter wedding is approaching and Cara finally finds her own perfect man, Chase (Andrew Bushell), who agrees to attend as her plus one. But after immediately losing his number, all hope is lost. Will she find him in time to make her Christmas wish come true? Or does love have other plans for Cara when magazine writer Michael (Corey Sevier) signs on to help her in her quest?"

Planes, Trains and Christmas Trees

Kathryn Davis and Olivier Renaud in Planes, Trains & Christmas Trees (Image credit: Lifetime)

Premiering: Sunday, November 19, at 8 pm ET/PT

Starring: Kathryn Davis and Olivier Renaud

"During a business trip to Indiana, event planner Kayley (Kathryn Davis) and sports agent Brett (Olivier Renaud) find themselves unable to fly home for Christmas due to a terrible snowstorm. Determined to get back to New York by Christmas Eve, the two team up and try to make their own way home, but when the storm hits, they're forced to seek refuge in the sleepy town of Redwood, Ohio; a place that ignites some much-needed Christmas magic in their hearts."

Laughing All the Way

Jake Epstein and Paniz Zade in Laughing All the Way (Image credit: Lifetime)

Prmeiering: Sunday, November 26, at 8 pm ET/PT

Starring: Paniz Zade and Jake Epstein

"When ghostwriter and aspiring comedian Aubri Wilson (Paniz Zade) is placed in charge of the Christmas variety show, she worries she might not have what it takes to pull off this make-or-break moment in her career. With Christmas just weeks away, Aubri is in pursuit of the perfect headliner for the event. That is, until famous Hollywood comedian Mike Baxter (Jake Epstein) returns to the comedy club that launched his career. There, Mike rediscovers his stand-up roots, and Aubri shows the world her inner funny girl, and as their journeys collide, they fall hopelessly and hilariously in love, laughing all the way."

December 2023

Ladies of the '80s: A Divas Christmas

(Image credit: Lifetime)

Premiering: Saturday, December 2, at 8 pm ET/PT

Starring: Loni Anderson, Morgan Fairchild, Linda Gray, Donna Mills and Nicollette Sheridan

"In Ladies of the ’80s: A Divas Christmas, five glamorous '80s soap opera stars reunite to share the spotlight to shoot the final Christmas episode of their long-running soap opera. The producer, Alex (Travis Burns) and director Nell (Taylor Ann Thompson), old college friends, do their best to keep things on the rails but as the ladies come together, old rivalries resurface that threaten to tear the whole production apart. With the show nearly canceled before it even begins due to the ladies' famous diva behavior, they reluctantly agree to set aside their differences and past secrets to 'act' as if they all still love each other. When old sparks reignite between Alex and Nell, the ladies become eager to play cupid and conspire to bring the couple together. Along the way, the divas also discover that the love between them all is still very strong too."

The movie’s theme song "Ladies of the '80s" was written by Song Writer Hall of Fame's Steve Dorff and Michael Jay, produced by Steve Dorff, and performed by '80s pop sensation Tiffany ("I Think We're Alone Now").

Mistletoe Match

(Image credit: Danielle Blancher)

Premiering: Sunday, December 3, at 8 pm ET/PT

Starring: Elena Juatco and Ryan Bruce

"With the holiday season in full swing, Olivia Hayes (Elena Juatco) goes undercover to provide her readers with an in-depth and cynical look at the hugely successful annual Secret Santa for Singles event. There, she meets single dad and handsome widower Thomas (Ryan Bruce) who is just as skeptical about the program as she is. Sparks soon fly, but with a once in a lifetime promotion on the line, will she risk losing it all for the romance she never saw coming?"

Silent Night, Fatal Night

(Image credit: Lifetime)

Premiering: Thursday, December 7, at 8 pm ET/PT on Lifetime Movie Network

Starring: Alex Camacho and Matthew Pohlkamp

"Mallory Dearborn (Alex Camacho) is one of the best-selling mystery writers in the market. Against the wishes of her manager Michael (Matthew Pohlkamp), she's decided to end her long-running detective franchise and focus on more personal matters. Desperate for a big payday, Michael takes her prisoner and, convincing the world she's passed away, forces her to write a new, posthumous novel. Now, Mallory will spend the holidays writing her most thrilling story yet: her own escape."

A Cowboy Christmas Romance

(Image credit: Lifetime)

Premiering: Saturday, December 9, at 8 pm ET/PT

Starring: Jana Kramer and Adam Senn

Written by Sarah Drew

"One week before Christmas, a huge business deal sends real estate 'closer' Lexie Crenshaw (Jana Kramer) back to a place she swore she'd never return to: her hometown of Tubac, Ariz. Back on the range, Lexie must convince Coby Mason (Adam Senn), a horse-whispering rancher, to part ways with his family's land, while navigating her relationship with her father (Bruce Thomas) and brothers she left behind, leading her to reconsider the life she gave up 10 years ago."

Yes, Chef! Christmas

(Image credit: Lifetime)

Premiering: Sunday, December 10 at 8 pm ET/PT

Starring: Tia Mowry, Buddy Valastro and Luke Humphrey

"Alicia Gellar (Tia Mowry) is a culinary school instructor who has put both her true career aspirations and personal life on the back burner. But this holiday season, fate is on her side. She is invited to compete in the city's annual Kringle Cook Off and learns a family secret that could change everything and be the big break she needs to become a respected chef like her former boss Bobby (Buddy Valastro). There to mentor her through the competition is the fiery chef and Kringle protégé, Logan (Luke Humphrey), who Alicia builds a real connection with, despite their rocky start. But can Alicia win the cook-off and prove to herself that she is the capable head chef that Logan believes her to be? And will she be accepted by the Kringles if she shares the truth with them? She will have to put it all on the line to find out."

The Holiday Proposal Plan

(Image credit: Lifetime)

Premiering: Saturday, December 16, at 8 pm ET/PT

Starring: Tatyana Ali and Jesse Kove

"Travel columnist Sonny Kravitz (Tatyana Ali) and her ex-boyfriend Kip (Jesse Kove) are forced to team up to help their best friends Bree (Whitney Able) and Jarod (Geovanni Gopradi) get engaged. To set the backdrop, the four return to Sonny's parents' snowy chalet and set up 12 holiday traditions that are celebrated around the world to nudge Jarod to ask Bree to be his wife. But it seems that the proposal plan doesn't just reignite the love between the engaged couple. Will Sonny and Kip rekindle what they once had?"

A Christmas Intern

(Image credit: Lifetime)

Premiering: Saturday, December 16, at 10 pm ET/PT

Starring: Jackée Harry, Ciarra Carter and Vivica A. Fox

"With the Holidays approaching, Cecilia (Jackée Harry) discovers that retirement isn't all it's cracked up to be, so she decides to make a surprise visit to her daughter Alexis (Ciarra Carter) who created and runs 'Cyber Santa,' an online gift giving business. Seizing an opportunity to spend Christmas with her daughter and get back into the game, Cecilia becomes an intern at the start-up company and the two learn the importance of family during the most wonderful time of year, while also finding love."

Merry Magic Christmas

(Image credit: Lifetime)

Premiering: Sunday, December 17, at 8 pm ET/PT

Starring: Patricia Isaac and Andrew Dunbar

"As Christmas nears, financial advisor Beth (Patricia Isaac) finds that her fortune is hinting all around her. She starts seeing a recurring number: 624, an angel number that will help make her heart's secret wish come true. It mysteriously becomes the time she wakes up, how far she bikes and the countdowns she sets. Taking on a pro-bono financial case for the local children's theatre, Beth meets Nate (Andrew Dunbar), whose financial inexperience may cause the theatre to shut down. The two must work together to raise money for the theatre and possibly find love along the way."

Mom's Christmas Boyfriend

(Image credit: Lifetime)

Premiering: Saturday, December 23, at 8 pm ET/PT

Starring: Jeananne Goossen and Zach Smadu

"Precocious 10-year-old Lily Morgan (Ai Barrett) enters a writing contest about her Christmas wish. She wishes that her single mother, Emma (Jeananne Goossen), finds love and a father for Lily, whom Emma adopted as an infant in China. After winning the contest, will Lily's wish come true?"