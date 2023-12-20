A Very Brassic Christmas: release date, trailer, guest stars and everything we know

Sweary Santas, erratic elves and some very unwise men can mean only one thing… Vinnie, Erin and their gang of loveable rogues are up to some festive high jinks in a special episode called A Very Brassic Christmas.

Here's everything we know about the festive special...

A Very Brassic Christmas airs on Thursday, December 21 on Sky Max & Sky Showcase.

Who's in the cast of A Very Brassic Christmas?

It wouldn't be A Very Brassic Christmas without Vinnie, played by writer and star Joe Gilgun, alongside Michelle Keegan as his unrequited love - and literal partner in crime - Erin. The gang is completed by Tommo (Ryan Sampson), Cardi (Tom Hanson), Carol (Bronagh Gallagher), Ashley (Aaron Heffernan) and JJ (Parth Thakerar). Dominic West also appears as Vinnie's therapist.

And giving the episode some real festive cheer are special guest stars The Crown's Imelda Staunton and Taskmaster's Greg Davies.

All the gang are back for some fun and festivities. (Image credit: SkyMax)

What's the story of A Very Brassic Christmas?

It's the nightmare before Christmas for Vinnie (Joe Gilgun), as he gets a frantic call from Dr Chris (Dominic West), who’s sunning himself abroad, to say his aunt Edie is in crisis. As it’s the season of goodwill, Vinnie agrees to keep an eye on Aunt Edie over the festive season - but has he met his match?

"Aunt Edie's living on her own and is not the easiest of people to get along with," says Imelda Staunton, currently portraying Queen Elizabeth II in Netflix’s The Crown, who plays Aunt Edie. "Dominic and I play mother and son in The Crown, now I’m his aunt, so I’m just working my way around being members of his family.

"I worked with Joe and Dom together in the 2014 film Pride, so we've all known each other for a long time, and I think it was Dom who suggested to Joe that he should turn his life into this programme. I like Brassic and was thrilled to be asked to do it."

Imelda Staunton as Edie. (Image credit: SkyMax)

What else is going on in A Very Brassic Christmas?

While Vinnie’s doing crosswords with Edie, Erin (Michelle Keegan) calls to tell him that a robbery has ruined the nativity at their young son Tyler’s (Jude Riordan) school. But the show must go on and former drama teacher, Aunt Edie, knows just the man who can help: an ex-student of hers who goes by the name of Dick Dolphin…

"Dick Dolphin is an entrepreneur who’s established this regional Winter Wonderland in Hawley," says Greg Davies, who plays him. "It's fair to say there's an element of narcissism to him. He's one of the more grotesque characters I've ever read, so straight away, I said, 'I'm doing this'! Plus, I’m a fan of Christmas. As soon as I hear the first sleigh bells, I'm on board. I love it!"

The Brassic gang go cap in hand to Dick Dolphin (Greg Davies) - but will he want to help? (Image credit: SkyMax)

Vinnie, Tommo, Cardi, Carol, Ashley and JJ head to the Winter Wonderland - with Aunt Edie in tow - hoping Dick will give them the props and costumes they need to stage the nativity.

However, the businessman still holds a grudge against Aunt Edie after she failed to take him to a career-launching audition as a child, and he refuses to help.

Of course, the light-fingered Brassic gang aren’t ones for taking no for an answer, so they have to resort to saving Christmas the only way they know how. As they break into the Winter Wonderland after hours, chaos ensues as they come up with Christmas-inspired ways to remain undetected…

The Brassic gang go 'undercover' at Dick Dolphin's Winter Wonderland. (Image credit: SkyMax)

Sounds like a riot?

It is. It’s all in a day’s work for Vinnie and co as they plot an audacious heist at the Winter Wonderland - which involves a fight between Dick Dolphin and a snowman! - a Christmas Wish for Aunt Edie and the best nativity that Hawley has ever seen. And it seems Imelda and Greg were happy to come along for the festive fun and frolics...

"Brassic is a surreal comedy full of mayhem and there's a real energy to it but it’s also got lots of heart, too," says Greg. "Brassic is Joe's baby," adds Imelda. "The madness and the extreme situations this gang of larger-than-life characters finds themselves in are all based on Joe's reality; it might not be everyone's reality, but it’s true to him and that makes the show plausible, hilarious and moving. I think when something is based in truth, you've got a winning formula and I’m pleased to be among that gang."

Is there a trailer for A Very Brassic Christmas?

There is! Click the link below for a teaser.

WARNING: It's Brassic - so expect some colourful language!

A Very Brassic Christmas airs on Thursday, December 20 at 10pm on Sky Max.