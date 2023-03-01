A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou: release date, plot, interview and all we know

A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou is a new feature-length comedy special which sees the BAFTA award winning comedian playing a number of different roles.

The sketch special follows different characters throughout the stages of life, taking the audience all the way from cradle to grave with a variety of cringe-worthy, laugh out loud moments.

Jamie is joined by some great guest stars for each sketch and there's some catchy songs throughout, so you're never quite sure what you're going to get or which quirky character you'll be introduced to next.

Speaking to What to Watch and other media, Jamie said of his special: "Life's a pretty familiar story. And it's sort of lent itself to a variety of characters and an opportunity for me to express some comedic ideas and observations that I have, it kind of felt like a good fertile bit of soil."

This is Jamie Demetriou's first collaboration with Netflix after he was approached to do a sketch show. Here's what you need to know about it...

A Whole Lifetime was released on Netflix on Tuesday, February 28. The hour-long special can be watched exclusively on the streaming service.

A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou plot

Jamie Demetriou as a frustrated dad in A Whole Lifetime. (Image credit: Netflix)

The comedy special features a variety of sketches that depict every day life, offering some humorous insight into some of the struggles people might experience every day. And even though they're funny, some moments have some really dark undertones!

Jamie plays all sorts of characters in A Whole Lifetime from a bored teenager to a dad at a party who wants to strangle everyone who annoys him, and he has explained where some of the inspiration for his characters came from.

The actor told us: "Everyone's a kind of amalgamation of a person who represents a fear or a stance or a kind of, like feeling I've had before.

"For example, the dad, the strangler character, that's just that sort of about an apathy that I witnessed in a lot of parents. It's a parent's feeling that I think everyone has deep down, which is like, 'Wouldn't it be great if I could just shut anyone up who's sort of pointing out my flaws'."

A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou cast

Jamie Demetriou's Stath Lets Flats co-star Katy Wix appears in the comedy special. (Image credit: Channel 4)

There's a great supporting cast in the comedy special, including Ellie White, Emma Sidi, Katy Wix, Kiell Smith-Bynoe and Sian Clifford, who all play some eccentric roles in this weird and wonderful journey.

Bringing together a big cast of comedic talent was important to Jamie, and he told us that he loves sketch shows due to the fact they can represent different voices and feelings.

Jamie explained: "I would love it if there was a [sketch show] resurgence, because I think it's really good. And it's really useful for actors and comedy actors starting out to get an opportunity to kind of flex different voices and stuff like that. I did some shorts, starting up, I never had a sketch show to test things out.

"And this show is kind of what I would have liked to have made 10 years ago. So it's it's definitely been a cathartic experience for me."

Is there a trailer?

Yes, a trailer is available for A Whole Lifetime and was shared across Jamie's social media. In it, we get a glimpse at some of the characters and scenarios featured in the comedy special.

