Alex Rider season 3: release date, cast, plot, trailer and everything we know

Alex Rider tries to get answers in season 3.

Alex Rider season 3 will continue to follow the titular teenage spy as he takes on his greatest enemy: the elusive criminal network known as Scorpia.

The book Eagle Strike provided the plot of Alex Rider season 2, and now, two years later, season 3 picks up and is adapted from the book Scorpia.

Speaking about the series' return, author and executive producer Anthony Horowitz said in a statement: "It’s been such a great experience seeing the fan reaction to the first two seasons of Alex Rider.

"I am thrilled this upcoming season will focus on Scorpia, as the story will lead Alex and viewers to question everything they’ve learned so far."

Meanwhile, executive producer Eve Gutierrez said: "We’re so excited to bring Anthony Horowitz’s fifth Alex Rider novel to life with this upcoming season of the show, a personal favourite of mine and a huge turning point in Alex’s journey.

“This season throws a spotlight on how all of the characters have grown and evolved over the last few years and we feel confident that fans will be gripped as Alex finds himself on the cusp of adulthood and torn between two dangerous organisations.”

Here's everything you need to know about Alex Rider season 3...

Alex Rider season 3 arrives on Friday, April 5, 2024. It will be an Amazon Freevee original, where previous seasons can also be streamed.

Alex Rider season 3 plot

Alex Rider season 3 sees the titular teenage spy on the tail of his greatest enemy: the elusive criminal network known as Scorpia.

With Scorpia under new leadership, they plan to extort the British Government using their new super weapon the Invisible Sword, which is capable of causing catastrophic damage. Free of The Department and supported by his close friends Tom and Kyra, Alex heads out on his most personal mission yet.

Alex Rider season 3 cast

Once again, Otto Farrant is playing the role of Alex Rider, where he's joined by Marli Siu as Kyra Vashenko-Chao and Brenock O'Connor as Tom Harris.

Tom is Alex's best friend and Kyra is a hacker from Singapore and was a student at Point Blanc, eventually teaming up with Alex.

Elsewhere, Vicky McClure reprises her role as Mrs Jones, the deputy head of the Department of Special Operations and Alex's handler, and Ronkẹ Adékoluẹjo is back as Jack Starbright, who is Alex's primary carer and later Legal Guardian at the end of season 2.

Vicky McClure as Mrs. Jones in Alex Rider season 3 (Image credit: Amazon Freevee)

Finally, Stephen Dillane as back as Alan Blunt, head of the Department of Special Operations who works alongside Mrs. Jones.

Sofia Helin plays a high-ranking agent of Scorpia, with other cast including Shelley Conn, Kevin McNally, and Jason Wong.

Is there a trailer for Alex Rider season 3?

Yes, there is a trailer for Alex Rider season 3, and it sees the young assassin trying to find out about his father, and plotting to put an end to Scorpia and their deadly plans.

Take a look below...