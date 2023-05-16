Alexander Armstrong in Sri Lanka: release date, premise, trailer and all we know

Alexander Armstrong in Sri Lanka is the latest Channel 5 travelogue from the presenter and this time he is heading to the South Asian country of Sri Lanka.

During his time there, he will explore both the historic culture and modern urban sophistication of Sri Lanka and take a tour of the country, taking in all the sights and embracing the local traditions.

We also know that he'll be sent on a surprise mission involving a tuk-tuk ride where he'll meet with a 'mysterious guru', as well as try out surfing, make some traditional masks and even get 'prescribed' an exorcism!

So there's a lot going on as we follow Alexander Armstrong on his latest adventure. Here's everything you need to know about the series...

The three-part travelogue starts on Channel 5 on Thursday, May 18 at 9 pm. It will also be available on demand via My5.

Episodes will air weekly, so the second installment will be on May 25 and the final one concludes on June 1.

Alexander Armstrong in Sri Lanka premise

Elephants are just one of the animals Alexander meets during his trip. (Image credit: Channel 5)

This new travelogue comes after the presenter's most recent Channel 5 series where he explored South Korea, and learns a lot about the country including its politics, history and more.

Describing the new series, Channel 5 says: "Alexander Armstrong heads on another adventure and journeys to the paradise isle of the Indian Ocean, Sri Lanka. His first port of call is the Portuguese-built fortress town of Galle, but Armstrong's travelogue spans the country's regions and includes encounters with a revered guru, a Sri Lankan exorcism, and captive elephants. He also explores the impact of civil wars, natural disasters, and political crisis on the country's people.

"Sri Lanka has an estimated three million stray dogs and, at what is possibly the world’s largest dog home, Alexander also meets its founder Kim Cooling from Essex and a few of the rescued strays."

Is there a trailer?

Yes, Alexander Armstrong tweeted a 20 second teaser which shows a lot of the places he goes to. There's beaches, delicious looking food, elephants and hot air balloon rides, so it looks like there's plenty for us to look forward to.