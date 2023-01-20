Alice in Borderland season 3: everything we know so far

Fans are eagerly awaiting Alice in Borderland season 3, but so far there's been no official confirmation on when the hit Netflix series might return to our screens.

However, there's a strong chance that Alice in Borderland will be coming back with a third season, and fans are used to waiting patiently as there was a two-year gap between the first two seasons.

While we have no official word on when the Japanese science-fiction thriller will return, we can make some guesses based on what has happened to it in the past. There are plenty of opportunities for a new instalment, so we'll have to wait and see.

With this in mind, here's what we know about Alice in Borderland season 3 so far and we'll keep you updated if anything changes.

With no official renewal from Netflix, it's hard to say if and when the series will return. However, if we were going to guess, it would probably arrive in December 2024 based on how the others have been scheduled.

The first season premiered on the streaming service on December 10, 2020, and the second followed on December 22, 2022. So fans are used to a bit of a gap between each season, meaning we shouldn't rule out a possible return just yet.

Who could return for Alice in Borderland season 3?

Kento Yamazaki and Tao Tsuchiya are expected to return. (Image credit: Netflix)

Major protagonists Yuzuha Usagi (Kento Yamazaki) and Ryōhei Arisu (Tao Tsuchiya) are both expected to return, having survived the chaotic events of the first two seasons. The video game guru and mountain climber have been through a lot together, and have even developed romantic feelings, so there's plenty more story to be told for them.

Kuina (Aya Asahina), Chishiya (Nijirō Murakami) and Ann (Ayaka Miyoshi) have also survived, so we could expect to see them showing up again as well as the surprise arrivals of Niragi (Dori Sakurada) and Aguni (Shô Aoyagi), who we thought had died in the very first season, but were revealed to be okay in season 2.

What could Alice in Borderland season 3 be about?

Plot-wise, there's still a lot to unpack and it looks like the group are in for a huge shock if the story picks up again. Despite entering what they believed to be 'the real world' in the season 2 finale, the Joker card showing up has suggested they have not yet escaped.

So we don't really know where they are, but it's probable that a new, tougher game has started and they'll need to survive, meaning their freedom is not guaranteed. This cliffhanger does give us hope that season 3 is on the cards (no pun intended!), so we'll be keeping our fingers crossed.

Alice in Borderland seasons 1 and 2 are available exclusively on Netflix.