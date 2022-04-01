All Star Musicals 2022 — celebrity contestants, interviews, judges, and will John Barrowman return to host?

All Star Musicals 2022 sees six new celebrities facing the music on ITV on Sunday, April 3. But who will win the series this year?

Danny Care, Michaela Strachan, Lisa George, Jacqueline Jossa, Colin Salmon and Alex Beresford are all, after months of training, strutting their stuff on Sunday night

Host John Barrowman, judges Elaine Paige, Samantha Barks and Trevor Dion Nicholas - and a live audience - will all be in attendance, as they battle it out to be crowned this year’s winner.

All Star Musicals 2021 saw Robert Rinder crowned champion, while former Coronation Street star Catherine Tyldesley won All Star Musicals at Christmas. But who will be joining them on the winner's list this year?

Here’s everything you need to know about All Star Musicals 2022…

All Star Musicals airs on ITV on Sunday, April 3 2022 at 7.30pm.

All Star Musicals 2022 line-up

Danny Care

All Star Musicals 2022 - Danny Care. (Image credit: ITV)

The rugby player tackles a track from The Greatest Showman. Will he be pitch-perfect?

Danny says: “Being in a musical has always been a pipe dream. I had to take this opportunity to learn something completely different. But I’d done no singing or dancing before. It was daunting!

“I practiced in the car when I was driving to and from training because I had to keep it secret. My kids (Blake and Koha) were my training partners! A couple of times my son would say, ‘Dad, you cannot do that on the night!’ I’d look back and my daughter would have her hands over her ears. I thought, if I can win them round, the judges will be a piece of cake!

“I loved the whole thing. The back-up singers, the dancers, the costumes - they blew me away. I can't wait to see it. I was so scared when I was going on that it's a blur - I've no idea how it went!”

[Laughing] “I'm sure when it comes out the offers are going to flood in. I’ll be on the West End in no time!”

Michaela Strachan

All Star Musicals 2022 - Michaela Strachan. (Image credit: ITV)

The Springwatch presenter on reeling out a toe-tapping number from 42nd Street…

“I love musicals and trained for them 30-odd years ago. I started my career [in 1984] as a bride in Seven Brides for Seven Brothers. I also had two singles out [H.A.P.P.Y. Radio in 1989 and Take Good Care of my Heart in 1990]. I lived with a saxophonist and we’d have Siouxsie and the Banshees or T’Pau in our kitchen having a cup of tea!

“I’m delighted with my wildlife TV path, but always wonder, what if? So, when I was asked to do this, I was super-excited.

“I can’t say which song I did - but I will say that I tap-danced! And the costume is so different to what you’re used to seeing me in - there’s a curly wig.

“I was the first to perform and was so nervous my leg started shaking. I think my days of hoping for a part in a West End musical have gone!”

Lisa George

(Image credit: ITV)

The Coronation Street star on finally finding out if life is a Cabaret!

“I wanted to go into musical theatre, but my career took me into different avenues. When this came up I grabbed it with both hands!

“I won a singing scholarship in drama school, and have been a backing singer for Joe Longthorne, Little Richard and Chuck Berry. But I haven't sung in 10 years. I was rusty!

“It was brilliant to have vocal training again. This was a masterclass with the gods of musical theatre! I was more scared of the choreography because I can’t dance to save my life.

“I did Cabaret at drama school and wanted to play this part, but didn’t get it. To do it 26 years later is - wow!

“I was fine until I got on stage and saw everyone. My breath just went. I'm interested to see what it looks like on-screen. I was shocked when it happened. But I’d do it all again in a heartbeat!”

Jacqueline Jossa

All Star Musicals 2022 - Jacqueline Jossa. (Image credit: ITV)

The EastEnders actor has won I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! Will she melt the judges hearts with a well-known Frozen tune?

“One of my favourite things is watching musicals. To get a chance to be on the other side of that… It’s been a dream my whole life!

“I'd done a little bit of theatre 20-odd years ago, so it had been a long time! This is the first time I've actually sang a whole song on my own in front of a live audience.

“I loved my costume - I wanted to take it home and wear it every day! But I’d never sung this song before, and everybody knows it. If I mess up even four-year-olds will know!

“Just before going on stage I started panicking. It was really scary. In EastEnders, if you mess up, you can go again. My daughters [Ella and Mia] will be my harshest critics!

“I took every piece of advice from everyone we worked with. They unlocked a new part of my voice that I didn't even know I had. I’ve locked it all away for the future.”

Colin Salmon

All Star Musicals 2022 - Colin Salmon. (Image credit: ITV)

The Bond, Resident Evil and Some Girls star dreams the musical dream with a performance from Les Misérables…

“Growing up I didn’t go to the theatre but I did go to the cinema. The Sound of Music, Mary Poppins and Oliver! are massive films from my childhood.

“I sing jazz, have been in bands, and play the trumpet. But I've never had singing lessons. Breath is everything. It’s really helped my trumpet playing!

“The diction of musicals is extraordinary. I realized every note matters; every word, apostrophe and full stop counts. Once I missed a day and the vocal coach knew, so I really had to do the work. I had the [practice] tapes with me all the time. My children thought they were living with a ruminating cow!

“I was happy with my performance. You get to a certain age and you're really just competing against yourself. It was just amazing to watch everybody and then get up and do it yourself with a proper big band and ensemble dancers. I’d love to do it again - I’m here and available!”

Alex Beresford

All Star Musicals 2022 - Alex Beresford. (Image credit: ITV)

The Good Morning Britain star is hoping to weather his live performance of a smash-hit song from Hamilton.

“I’ve watched All Star Musicals and thought, I’d love to have a go at that. I was nervous but excited, because I’ve only done a little bit of theatre and that was about 20 years ago!

“Working on Good Morning Britain I’m used to the live element, but just as they were about to announce I was coming on I forgot the words! And my song has a lot of words. The biggest thing for me was getting in control of my nerves. Otherwise, I would have been swallowed up on stage in front of a packed audience.

“Some of us were performing from musicals the judges were in, so that added an extra layer of pressure. Even though it’s a competition, it didn't feel like that. Everyone was supportive backstage.

“Jacqueline’s song was my favourite and it's actually one of Susanna Reid’s favourites. Maybe we’ll see Susanna in the next series. She can hold a tune for sure!”

All Star Musicals 2022 judges, presenters and training

Before taking to the stage the celebrities have all been mentored by some of musical theatre's finest - Elaine Paige (Evita, Cats), Samantha Barks (Frozen, Les Misérables) and Trevor Dion Nicholas (Hamilton, Aladdin).

In the run-up to Sunday’s show, the stars have also been put through their paces by world-class West End choreographers and vocal coaches. Their journey from rehearsal to the real thing will be revealed during Sunday night’s show.

Meanwhile, John Barrowman reprises his role as presenter of All Star Musicals. No stranger to performing on stage he opens the star-studded show with a number from Grease. Soon afterwards Michaela Strachan, Danny Care, Lisa George, Jacqueline Jossa, Colin Salmon and Alex Beresford take to the stage.

After their performance, as the in-house audience vote for their favourite, there’s a special performance from the stars of The Phantom of the Opera.

John Barrowman has also presented All Star Musicals at Christmas. (Image credit: ITV)

Who will be declared the winner? Find out when All Star Musicals airs on ITV on Sunday, April 3 2022 at 7.30pm.