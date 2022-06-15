America The Beautiful — release date, trailer, episodes and all about the stunning series

America The Beautiful on Disney Plus has some spectacular wildlife on show like this cute brown bear family.

Narrated by Michael B. Jordan, America the Beautiful is a stunning wildlife series on Disney Plus that will take us on an epic journey through North America.

Using footage taken by installing cinema-grade cameras onto fighter jets, the series includes spectacular shots of some of the most impressive scenery from the most diverse continent on Earth, taking in the Sierra Mountains, the Mojave Desert, the Colorado River and the Grand Canyon. But it’s North America’s amazing animals that take center stage, from the black bear bravely carrying its tiny cubs through an alligator-infested swamp to the prairie dogs battling a tornado.

Here’s everything you need to about the series America The Beautiful...

America The Beautiful explores land and sea, so look out for the humpback whales! (Image credit: Disney Plus)

Six-part series America The Beautiful has been made by National Geographic and all episodes will be available to watch on Disney Plus on Monday, July 4.

Is there a trailer for America The Beautiful?

Yes America The Beautiful now has a trailer released by Disney Plus and it looks fantastic. So many amazing creatures in stunning North American habitats. You can watch it right here...

America The Beautiful episode guide

America The Beautiful takes viewers on a voyage of North America’s many different regions in six episodes, from the desert to the ocean. In particular it focuses on what it means to be an American hero, showcasing its brave and bold animals of all sizes, from grizzlies to eagles, mountain lions to honeypot ants.

Here's our guide to all six episodes...

Episode 1: Land of heroes

The first episode highlights the stories of heroic animals, with aerial cameras taking us from the ice caps to the desert and onto the ocean. We meet grizzly bears hunting caribou in the Alaskan mountains and prairie dogs fighting to survive a tornado. We also witness many animal stories that have never before been seen on camera.

Episode 2: Waterland

Cameras travel to the wetlands of south-eastern USA to witness black bears protecting their young from alligators and tiny white mice who are working to protect the shores from deadly hurricanes. We also see how the Florida panther has fought its way back from extinction.

Episode 3: Northland

Head for the rugged mountains and Arctic tundra in America’s north. Here we see how the wild heroes such as grizzly bears, bald eagles, beavers and musk ox battle through the continent’s most brutal winters. We also experience the ethereal beauty of the northern lights.

This grizzly bear has sniffed out a caribou herd in episode one of America The Beautiful. (Image credit: Disney Plus)

Bison feature in episode 2. (Image credit: Disney Plus)

A bald eagle, from episode 3, is the famous symbol of America. (Image credit: Disney Plus)

Episode 4: Wild West

The Wild West, in the southwest, is home to animals who can overcome anything, from the blistering temperatures in the desert to the might of the Pacific Ocean. We follow the mountain lions prowling the Grand Canyon and watch the grey whale migration, the longest mammal migration on Earth. There are also hummingbirds raising their chicks in the scorching heat.

Episode 5: Heartland

The heartland of America experiences the biggest temperature swings and the wildest storms on the planet. Those living there must be true heroes and we see the bison, wolves, bobcats and burrowing owls who use their courage, strength and cunning to overcome the elements.

Episode 6: Brave New World

We meet the human wildlife heroes battling to preserve America’s iconic animals and scenery. We join them as they fight to rewild the northern prairies, save the continent’s rarest big cat and restore an underwater forest.

A sea otter at play, with kelp, in episode 4. (Image credit: Disney Plus)

A fox diving in the snow for food in the fifth episode. (Image credit: Disney Plus)

It's manatee time in the final episode of America The Beautiful. (Image credit: Disney Plus)

America The Beautiful narrator Michael B. Jordan

Michael B. Jordan is best known for his role as Erik Killmonger in Black Panther. He’s also starred in Tom Clancy's Without Remorse, Creed, Fruitvale Station, Just Mercy and Fantastic Four and has been in several TV series including The Wire, All My Children, Parenthood, Gen: Lock and Raising Dion.