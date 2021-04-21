'Apocalypse Wow' — release date, celebrity contestants, and everything you need to know

Apocalypse Wow is a brand-new celebrity game show coming to ITV2 later this summer from the minds behind LEGO Masters, Killer Camp and The Hit List.

Apocalypse Wow sends a group of celebs, led by TV fave Scarlett Moffatt, into the “Torture Dome”, all with the aim of defeating a group of supervillains.

Scarlett says: “I had the most fun making the series and it's unlike anything I've ever seen on TV before so I’m super excited for everyone to see it. Trust me when I say, you’re not going to want to miss this!”

Here’s everything you need to know about Apocalypse Wow!

We don't have an exact release date for Apocalypse Wow, but we know it will air on ITV2 and ITV Hub this summer.

How does Apocalypse Wow work?

Apocalypse Wow is set inside the “Torture Dome”, a secretive underground club. It’s hosted by AJ Odudu and Hey Tracey’s Donna Preston, aka “The Mistress”.

Image 1 of 2 Donna Preston, aka "The Mistress". (Image credit: ITV) Image 2 of 2 Apocalypse Wow host, TV presenter AJ Odudu. (Image credit: ITV)

Each episode, a group of five celebrities will enter the dome to battle some of The Mistress’ “Bosses” in some ludicrous physical challenges, all in a bid to bring home a load of cash for charity. The weakest celeb will be banished each week and be replaced by another famous face.

The Bosses include: Master Enormo (one of the world’s strongest men), The Horn Hunter (a back-flipping parkour master), Hot Slippy Jesus (the UK’s no. 1 gravy wrestler), The Mermaid (a mermaid) and more!

Which celebs are in Apocalypse Wow?

Scarlett Moffatt will lead the team as “Chief of the Clan”. She will be joined by: Drag star The Vivienne, Love Island’s Chris Hughes, Made in Chelsea’s Sam Thompson, TV presenter Karim Zeroual, comedians Darren Harriott and Kemah Bob, former Pussycat Dolls’ member Kimberly Wyatt, former The Only Way Is Essex star Jessica Wright, Ibiza Weekender’s Jordan Davies, and TOWIE favourite Bobby Norris.

Is there a trailer?

Not yet! We'll keep this guide updated with any more info.