Babies: cast, plot and everything we know

Babies is a touching BBC One drama that deals with the emotional turmoil of pregnancy loss. Written by award-winning director Stefan Golaszewski, the six-parter stars Paapa Essiedu and Siobhán Cullen as Stephen and Lisa, a couple desperate to become parents. Jack Bannon and Charlotte Riley also star.

"Paapa, Siobhán, Jack and Charlotte are all incredible actors," says Stefan. "Their warmth, detail and deep humanity are essential to telling this crucial story that’s never told."

Here's everything you need to know...

Babies is a six-part series that will air on BBC One and BBCiPlayer. We expect the drama to arrive later in 2025 or early 2026. When a date is announced, we'll update this page.

Babies plot

Babies follows young couple Stephen (Paapa Essiedu) and Lisa (Siobhán Cullen) and their journey of love and loss as they try to have a baby. It shows how they are forced to deal with the pain of pregnancy loss while the rest of the world carries on around them. We also see how their trauma tests their relationship as they try to cope with hope, humour and love.

Babies cast — Siobhán Cullen as Lisa

Siobhán Cullen plays a woman yearning to have a baby. She previously starred in the series Bodkin last year as well as The Dry. She’s also had roles in Obituary, Dalgliesh, Origin, The Long Call and The Split.

Siobhán Cullen (centre) with Will Forte and Robyn Cara in Bodkin. (Image credit: Netflix)

Paapa Essiedu as Stephen

In Babies, Paapa Essiedu is playing Lisa's partner, Stephen. He previously starred in the hit series The Lazarus Project and I May Destroy You. He’s also been in the Christmas movie Genie, The Outrun, Gangs of London, The Capture, Oliver Twist, Kiri and Press.

Paapa Essiedu in The Lazarus Project season 2. (Image credit: Sky)

Who else is starring in Babies?

The Babies cast also includes Pennyworth and Endeavour star Jack Bannon and Charlotte Riley (Peaky Blinders).

Is there a trailer?

No but it’s early days.. When a trailer becomes available, we’ll post it up on here.

Behind the scenes, locations and more on Babies

Babies is currently being filmed around London. It's a six-part drama from Snowed-In Productions and The Money Men Studios for BBC iPlayer and BBC One. It was commissioned by Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, who says: "Babies has everything we love about Stefan Golaszewski's work - a tender, authentic, emotional and human look at couples navigating a time in their lives that is rarely covered on television. It's no surprise that this very special series has attracted such an outstanding cast, and it's been an honor to see them bring Stefan's scripts to life."

Babies is created, written and directed by two-time BAFTA winner Stefan Golaszewski who is also an executive producer alongside Ruth Kenley-Letts (Joan, Strike) for Snowed-In Productions, Neil Blair (Fantastic Beasts, Strike) and Richard Laxton (Joan, Rain Dogs), and Danielle Scott-Haughton for the BBC. It is a series produced by BAFTA winner Lyndsay Robinson (Mum, Marriage), with Kelly Duffell (Aftersun, Black Mirror) as producer. Babies is produced in association with All3Media International who act as overseas partner.

Executive producer for Snowed-In Productions, Ruth Kenley-Letts says: “The emotional truth of Stefan’s writing is exceptional. I am so excited to be playing a small part in bringing Stefan’s compelling story of love and hope to the screen.”

All about Babies creator Stefan Golaszewski

Babies writer Stefan Golaszewski is the man behind the hit BBC comedies Mum and Him & Her. He also created the series Marriage, with Sean Bean and Nicola Walker, Things Talk and Cowards.