B&B by the Sea: release date, celebrity guests, narrator and interviews

B&B by the Sea is a hidden gem in the TV schedules. First shown on BBC Northern Ireland in December 2022, the 15-part series of thirty-minute episodes makes its BBC Two debut on Easter Monday, April 10, 2023 at 6.30pm.

During the series, fifteen celebrities are whisked away from their hectic lives and given a warm welcome (whatever the weather!) by B&B host Sharon McIlveen, Michelin-star chef Alex Greene, and driver Rory O’Kane at a glorious Victorian villa overlooking Downhill Beach on the Causeway Coast.

With stunning scenery, activities such as horse riding, pottery and fishing to enjoy, places of interest to visit, and Alex to help in the kitchen, the relaxed guests open up as never before and leave feeling rejuvenated…

B&B by the Sea is airing on BBC Two, Monday to Friday over three consecutive weeks. Each thirty-minute episode is available to watch from April 10, 2023 on BBC Two at 6.30 pm.

All episodes are available on BBC iPlayer.

Celebrity guests on B&B by the Sea season one

Celebrities checking into B&B by the Sea are (deep breath!) Deborah Meaden, Si King, Adam Woodyatt, Cerys Matthews, Ugo Monye, Shirley Ballas, Nina Wadia, Linford Christie, Larry Lamb, Debbie McGee, Neil Ruddock, Richard Blackwood, Gloria Hunniford, Fred Sirieix and Ellie Simmonds — in that order.

Who narrates B&B by the Sea?

The star on top of the sandcastle: Derry Girls’ Granda Joe, Ian McElhinney, narrates season one.

Exclusive interview with B&B by the Sea chef Alex Greene

Alex Greene in his element in B&B by the Sea. (Image credit: BBC)

Here, Michelin-star chef Alex tells What to Watch more about B&B by the Sea…

This isn’t your first time on TV, Alex… “I did The Great British Menu [in 2020 Alex was a finalist on the BBC Two culinary contest]. In that the cameras are in your face and you’re under intense pressure. B&B By the Sea is a totally different and relaxed atmosphere!”

There’s an impressive array of guests. Did you feel starstruck? “I didn’t think about it! I don’t watch TV and don’t have any celebrity idols so for me they’re no different from you and I and it was easy to talk to them. Once we started talking the conversation flowed.”

Who stands out for you? “They were all a laugh — we had the craic. Shirley Ballas was a great guest, Neil ‘Razor’ Ruddock was hilarious, and Adam Woodyatt was very chilled out. He was happy just to see what was happening, but wasn’t too sure about Sharon getting him to exercise on the beach! He’s massively into food and Michelin-star restaurants so we connected over that.”

EastEnders legend Adam Woodyatt is at home in the kitchen with Alex and Sharon. (Image credit: BBC)

In the opening episode you prepare dinner for Deborah Meaden. Did you know she’s vegan? “Not until she was coming! Deborah’s a very pro-animal person. She takes in a lot of animals and has a lot to do with animal welfare. She explains her reasons for being vegan really well. All the guests were very nice but Deborah is an absolute lady. Off set she was having cups of tea with the crew, Rory and Sharon and really getting involved.”

What did stars make of the location?

“They seemed impressed. Downhill beach is a bit of a hidden gem. When the cameras were off guests were talking about planning [return] trips around Northern Ireland. There were some May evenings when we finished filming and you could have been in Spain — okay, it’s a wee bit colder and you have to use your imagination!”

Did they enjoy helping you in the kitchen? “Everyone was very on board with it. Although two guests — I won’t name names! — were happy for me to do most of the cooking and I was just happy to let them stir a bowl! [Behind-the-scenes] We had some laughs!”

Tell us about Sharon and Rory… “Rory’s a tour guide and what he doesn’t know about the North Coast isn’t worth knowing. He’s a lovely, humble guy with no airs and graces and his knowledge is outstanding. Sharon is like your mummy — she looks after everyone and is a natural at running the B&B.”

Sadly we can’t book a stay at the B&B by the Sea in real life, can we? “No, but since it went out on BBC Northern Ireland they’ve received hundreds of emails. People think Sharon owns it and I’ll be there to cook breakfast. I’ve been stopped in the street numerous times!”

Would you like to do a second series? “100%! It’s something I’d love to be a part of again because it’s showcasing my own country. I’ve travelled and learned about world cuisine, and every country is beautiful in its own right, but if Ireland had hot summers it would be the busiest part of the world!”

Exclusive interview with B&B by the Sea guest Deborah Meaden

Windswept and interested in Northern Ireland's beautiful coastline. (Image credit: BBC)

Deborah Meaden is worlds away from Dragons’ Den when she’s transported to a unique coastal hideaway in BBC Two’s tranquil new travelogue, B&B by the Sea.

For Deborah’s stay, host Sharon organises a visit to a local coffee producer, an early morning horse ride on the strand and — in a first for the Dragon — helping chef Alex prepare a dinner of barbecued hispi cabbage with Irish truffle and roasted potatoes, with a vegan tiramisu for dessert.

Here Deborah tells us more…

What made you say yes to this? “I get asked to do a lot of stuff and for me it’s do I want to do it? I’d never been to Northern Ireland and thought, I’d love to see what it’s all about. I absolutely loved it. I actually felt like I’d been on holiday, it was so different and even the way it was filmed, the crew and everyone was lovely. I properly enjoyed myself. I came back and said to [my husband] Paul we need a holiday over there. It clearly did its job because we plan on going over this year!”

What were your first impressions? “As Rory drove me to the B&B there was a moment where the scenery opened up and I was literally breath-taken. I was not expecting those beaches and views. Then when you actually pull up at the B&B you realise it is literally a B&B by the sea — and it’s stunning!”

Do you feel a connection to the sea? “My great grandfather was a captain of a herring fishing boat out of Great Yarmouth, and my grandmother, who was a tiny bird-like woman, had these big strong hands because she used to mend the nets. So yes, I do feel a really strong connection to the sea — but that doesn't mean sunbathing; that means looking at, appreciating and hearing the sounds of the sea. I was definitely in the right place because I could hear it at night at the B&B in a lovely soothing way.”

You meet local coffee producers and enjoy an early morning horse ride. Were there other surprises? “After we finished [filming] I went up to look at the gorgeous castle on the hill that you see when I’m galloping on the beach, and literally around the corner there is an amazing landscape with follies and ruins. I thought, no one mentioned that to me! I got this sense there were many more gems to find. That’s why I immediately said to Paul that we’ve got to spend more time over there.”

There was a first for you too — helping chef Alex prepare dinner? [Laughing] “Kitchen’s are terrifying places for me because I've neer cooked a meal in my life! Alex was very patient. I’m plant based so he cooked several things he’d never tried before. I [recently] did Bake Off’s Stand up to Cancer - maybe B&B by the Sea helped edge me over my fear of cooking!”