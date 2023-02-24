Fred’s Last Resort season 1 — contestants, filming locations and all we know

In Fred’s Last Resort season 1 Fred Sirieix expects uncompromising excellence as he attempts to train 12 raw recruits in the art of high-end hotel service.

Fred Sirieix is best known for his matchmaking skills on First Dates and lively adventures in Gordon, Gino and Fred’s Road Trip, but there’s another side to the French maître d’ — his passion for providing excellent service.

In E4’s new eight-part series Fred’s Last Resort, Fred amalgamates his many talents while revealing his strictly professional side when he gives 12 young adults the career opportunity of a lifetime. The competition will reward hard work and professionalism, but there will only be one winner. And anyone that messes up will be given a one-way ticket out of the competition.

Here’s everything you need to know about Fred’s Last Resort…

Fred’s Last Resort is an eight-part series and will debut on E4 later this year. Episodes will also be available on All 4.

He's a first class Cupid in First Dates, but promises to be a taskmaster in Last Resort. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Is there a trailer for Fred’s Last Resort?

As of yet no trailer is available, but we have contacted E4 and one will be coming soon.

The premise of Fred’s Last Resort

According to the press release, Fred’s Last Resort will be a rollercoaster ride for the recruits — and for Fred!

“A glamourous, luxury hotel in Southern France paired with endless sunshine sounds like a luxury break for most people — but not if Fred Sirieix has anything to do with it. Far from playing Cupid, we’re about to see a side of Fred we’ve never seen before, as he takes on his biggest challenge yet.

“Giving back to the industry in which he made his name, and which almost buckled under the weight of a global pandemic, Fred’s Last Resort, we will see our favorite French maître d, recruit young people at a crossroads in their lives and throw them into a life-changing, highly demanding role in the exacting world of luxury, high-end hotel hospitality."

Fred’s Last Resort season 1 contestants

The details around those taking part is embargoed for now, but they promise to be a lively, diverse and endearing bunch.

The press release hints at what viewers can expect: “Our new recruits will have to lose the lounge wear and smarten up their appearance and attitude, as there is a challenging road ahead.”

We will update our who’s who when more information becomes available.

Challenges facing the contestants in Fred’s Last Resort

Fred will be putting the participants through their paces with a number of industry-focused responsibilities from housekeeping to hosting.

The press release indicated that there will be no easy tasks, mentioning ‘demanding clientele’ and ‘strict rules’...

“Following strict rules and tackling all types of challenges, it’s up to Fred and his recruits not to disappoint, but will Fred be able wrangle his unruly recruits into keeping the hotel experience up to his high standards?”

Unlike ITV's Road Trip, E4's Last Resort will NOT be a jolly holiday. (Image credit: ITV)

The elimination process in Fred’s Last Resort

Expect tears, tantrums and surprise reactions when contestants are asked to leave the series.

“If any of the staff don’t step up to the plate, Fred won’t hesitate to say ‘au revoir!’”

The winner of Fred’s Last Resort season 1

The person who makes it to the end wins a life-changing career opportunity.

Speaking about the series Fred Sirieix says: “The hospitality industry changed my life when I was just 20. It taught me the skills for success. Last Resort promises to not only be a dramatic and fun filled series, but it will also give our young contestants an insight into the world of high-end hotel management whilst developing valuable and transferable skills in hospitality. It’s an opportunity that could change their lives, as it did mine.”

The press release says: “If the recruits make it through the season, they will not only have learned some very exclusive, new transferrable skills to help them succeed in life, but one of them will also receive a life-changing role, a sought-after internship at a top tier hospitality group."

Where was Fred’s Last Resort season 1 filmed?

The first series of Fred’s Last Resort was filmed during the 2022 Summer season in the South of France.

E4 told us: “Located in a spectacular hotel on the French Riviera, the area where Fred himself trained as a youngster, the team will welcome demanding clientele from across the globe who will expect nothing less than premium service.”

With numerous projects on the go, Fred is busier than a busboy on Mother's Day at the moment! Could the below Tweet be a snippet from his time filming Fred's Last Resort, or is it from one of his many other projects?

🎥 pic.twitter.com/Pgi5xlegYFOctober 7, 2022 See more

More on Fred’s Last Resort

Fred’s Last Resort is co-produced by Betty TV and Canard, both part of Objective Media Group, and Motion Content Group. It is executive produced by Cam de la Huerta, David Harrison and Helen Cooke for Canard and Betty TV, and Martin Oxley for Motion. It was commissioned for E4 by Entertainment Commissioning Editor, Steven Handley and Head of Youth and Digital, Karl Warner. The series will be distributed by All3Media International.

Check back for updates!