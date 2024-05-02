Bay Of Fires: release date, cast, plot, trailer and everything we know

Bay Of Fires is an Aussie drama being shown on ITVX in the UK.

Bay of Fires is a thriller with dark comedic undertones – think a cross between Fargo, Ozark and Schitt’s Creek!

Set in Tasmania, an island state off the south coast of Australia, the series follows a woman who’s forced to leave behind her life as a wealthy Melbourne CEO and move to a Tasmanian backwater when two Chechen hitmen make an attempt on her life.

The ITVX eight-parter stars Australian actor Marta Dusseldorp (The Twelve) as Stella Heikkinen, a glamorous businesswoman who’s never seen without her Jimmy Choo heels and designer suits. That’s until she’s forced to go into hiding in a run-down town in Tasmania with her two children, Otis and Iris, and nothing but the clothes on her back. But as Stella tries to work out who wants her dead, and why, it turns out the town she’s found herself in is even more dangerous than the life she’s running from.

So here’s everything you need to know about Bay of Fires on ITVX….

Bay of Fires is released as a box-set on ITVX from Thursday, May 23, 2024, so you can binge all eight episodes at once. It will arrive on ITV1 at a later date, which we can update on when we hear.

Bay Of Fires was shown in Australia on ABC from 16 July 2023. We can update if we hear of a US channel and air date.

Is there a trailer?

Yes a trailer for Bay Of Fires is available. Take a look below...

Bay Of Fires plot

After escaping two hitmen, Stella (Marta Dusseldorp) assumes a new identity and finds herself and her two children in the small, idyllic community of Mystery Bay in Tasmania, known by the locals as Misery Bay.

It’s not picture-postcard, though, because behind the natural beauty there are simmering feuds, low-level crime, hostile locals and even murder. But betrayed and in danger can Stella survive and escape her past?

Bay Of Fires cast — Marta Dusseldorp as Stella Heikkinen

Marta Dusseldorp plays the lead character Stella Heikkinen in Bay Of Fires and is also co-creator and producer of the thriller series. The Australian actor’s TV credits include BlackJack, Janet King Jack Irish and The Twelve.

Austrailan actor Marta Dusseldorp. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Who else is starring in Bay Of Fires?

Other cast in Bay of Fires include Last Tango in Halifax’s Kerry Fox as criminal matriarch Frankie McLeish and Billions star Toby Leonard Moore as gruff handyman Jeremiah. Pamela Rabe (Wentworth/Deadloch) and Rachel House (Our Flag Means Death) also star.

Is there a Bay Of Fires season 2?

Yes the Australian broadcaster ABC has announced there will be a Bay Of Fires series 2, but not until 2025.