Beacon 23: release date, cast, plot and everything we know about the Lena Headey series

Following on the heels of the mysterious From season 2, MGM Plus has a new sci-fi series based on the bestselling book by Hugh Howey. Beacon 23 features Lena Headey and Stephan James in the story of two people who find themselves trapped in the far reaches of space.

Michael Wright, head of MGM Plus, lauded the new series in a press release. "Beacon 23 is a series in the best tradition of thought-provoking genre storytelling. With the incredible vision of Zak Penn and Glen Mazzara, riveting performances by Lena Headey and Stephan James, and an exciting world-building design, Beacon 23 is essential viewing for fans of premium science-fiction drama."

David Fortier and Ivan Schneeberg, Co-Executive Chairmen of Boat Rocker Media and Boat Rocker Studios, are thrilled to introduce viewers to a new world where nothing is what it seems. "Beacon 23 is a rare psychological thriller whose rich characters and gripping storylines take you to some pretty unexpected places. We’re grateful to our creative partners for helping bring this epic story to life."

Here's everything we know about Beacon 23.

The first two episodes of Beacon 23 premiere on Sunday, November 12, on MGM Plus in the US and globally wherever MGM Plus International is available.

After the premiere, new episodes of the eight-episode series will drop weekly on the platform.

Once we learn where UK viewers can tune in, we'll add that information for you right here.

Beacon 23 plot

Take a look at the synopsis of Beacon 23 from MGM Plus:

"Beacon 23 takes place in the farthest reaches of the Milky Way and follows Aster (Lena Headey), a government agent, and Halan (Stephan James), a stoic ex-military man, whose fates become entangled after they find themselves trapped together inside one of many Beacons that serve as a lighthouse for intergalactic travelers. Every Beacon is run by one highly trained human and a specialized Artificial Intelligence. Aster mysteriously finds her way to the lonely Beacon-keeper Halan, and a tense battle of wills unfolds. Halan begins to question whether Aster is friend or foe, as her ability to disguise her agenda and motives could make her a formidable opponent."

Beacon 23 cast

Lena Headey is perhaps best known for her role as Cersei in the HBO juggernaut Game of Thrones. She's also been in several big movies like 300, The Remains of the Day, Dredd and Possession. On the TV side, she's been in shows like White House Plumbers, Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles and Masters of the Universe: Revelation.

Stephan James starred in Race and received a Golden Globe nomination for his role in Homecoming. He also played Alonzo in If Beale Street Could Talk. Most recently he played Baden in Surface.

Beacon 23 trailer

There's no trailer for Beacon 23 yet, but we expect to see it soon. Once it's available we'll have it for you right here.

How to watch Beacon 23

Beacon 23 is an MGM Plus original series. You can subscribe to MGM Plus through your cable TV provider or subscribe to the streaming service directly. MGM Plus is also available through Philo, Roku, Prime Video, Apple TV and YouTube TV.