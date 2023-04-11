Beef season 2: everything we know so far

Will we be seeing Beef season 2?

Beef, for those who don't know, is a Netflix comedy-drama that revolves entirely around an escalating feud between Danny (Nope's Steven Yeun) and Amy (comedian Ali Wong) that spiraled wildly from their heated exchange on the road.

Beef's first season saw the two descend into all-out war as they continued to seek their mutual revenge, and ended up spilling out to include their nearest and dearest friends and family, too. Things definitely came to a head in the season finale, and whilst they did seem to settle their differences, there are still some lingering questions and some characters' fates that were left unanswered.

Here's what we have heard about Beef season 2 so far...

Netflix has yet to officially confirm whether the series will be back for a second season at the time of writing, so we don't absolutely know either way whether the show will return. As and when we hear more, we'll be sure to update this guide, so do keep checking back!

Beef season 2: what might happen?

As of the season finale of Beef, it's a little difficult to predict exactly what will happen next; the pair seemed to finally put their differences aside after things got even more heated... will that ceasefire really hold?

*Spoilers for Beef season one ahead — don't read on if you're not caught up!*

In the season finale, the pair's feud came full circle and ended up with a second road rage incident that very nearly got them both killed. They drove one another off-road and ended up, reluctantly, having to work together to get back to the city. They kept up their bickering on the journey back and ended up tripping after eating some berries they found, an experience that finally saw the pair opening up about their emotions.

After their delirious state subsided, they nearly made it back to town. However, after he'd tried to get through to Amy multiple times, George tracked her phone and arrived out of nowhere, armed with a gun. He ends up misreading the situation and shoots Danny.

The series closes with Danny on life support and Amy comforting him. She ends up curling up beside him on the hospital bed, deciding to stay by his side whilst he recovers from the injury.

So, the biggest answer we'd be looking for would be whether Danny pulled through, and where their relationship goes from here on out. There's also the small matter of whatever happened to Isaac during the shoot-out he ended up in, and whether Amy and her partner George will survive everything that happened over the course of the feud, including Amy's affair with Danny's brother, Paul.

Beef season 2 cast: who might return for the show?

If Beef is set for a return, we'd bet it would need both Steven Yeun and Ali Wong to return as Danny Cho and Amy Lau, as their relationship is at the heart of the entire show.

We'd also expect Joseph Lee to return as George and Remy Holt to return as Amy and George's daughter, June, to see what happens to their family after their split in the show. And on Danny's side of things, we'd expect to see Paul (Young Mazino) appear again, as we need to know how the brothers move forward following the events of the show, and maybe David Choe will reprise his role as Isaac...if he survives the police shoot-out.

Is there a Beef season 2 trailer?

Nope! Since we don't even know whether the show will be back yet, it's way too early to expect to see a potential trailer. As we said earlier, we'll keep this page updated with all the latest news, so keep checking back.