Before We Die season 2: cast, plot and everything we know

Before We Die season 2 sees the return of Channel 4's remake of the Swedish noir thriller of the same name (known in Sweden as Innan vi dör), picking up the story after the breathtaking cliffhanger at the end of Before We Die season 1 that saw detective Hannah Laing (Lesley Sharp) become a killer in order to save her son Christian (Patrick Gibson).

"I'm delighted to welcome back this gripping crime thriller to the channel," says Channel 4's Head of Drama Caroline Hollick.

"Series one struck a chord with audiences, with over 12 million viewers tuned into the show on All4 — from the edge of their seats. I can't wait for audiences to enter back into this world — with more surprises, twists and turns in store, and I'm delighted to have Lesley Sharp back at the helm playing the formidable Hannah Laing, along with the rest of our brilliant cast."

The five-part series has been commissioned from Eagle Eye Drama, who have also produced Suspect for Channel 4, Professor T for ITV and Hotel Portofino for BritBox/ITV.

"To take part in a story that has a complex, ambivalent, older female character at the center of its beating heart is a privilege," says Lesley. "I am excited and honored to be part of this collaborative, creative team. Viva Hannah! Viva Channel 4! Viva Eagle Eye! Here's to the next chapter of Before We Die."

Here's everything we know about the show so far...

Channel 4 haven't yet confirmed the release date for Before We Die season 2, but it's expected to air in the summer of 2023.

Before We Die season 2 plot

The cast of Before We Die season 1. (Image credit: C4)

*WARNING: SPOILERS FOR BEFORE WE DIE SEASON 1*

In season one of Before We Die, Detective Inspector Hannah Laing (Lesley Sharp) was working with Billy Murdoch (Vincent Regan), a specialist in Eastern European drug gangs from the National Crime Agency, to infiltrate the Mimica crime family, led by the ruthless Davor (Toni Gojanovic) and overseen by matriarch Dubravka (Kazia Pelka). However, Hannah was in for a shock when she learned that her informant within the Mimicas was none other than her estranged son, Christian Radic (Patrick Gibson).

As Hannah, Billy and Christian got increasingly involved with the Mimicas in their bid to find out what the mysterious Operation Krajina involved, with Christian also becoming romantically entangled with Davor's sister Bianca (Issy Knopfler), the two sides were ultimately pulled together into a dramatic confrontation that saw Hannah shoot and kill Davor to save Christian, with Christian being forced to go on the run for his own protection.

Davor Mimica (Toni Gojanovic) was killed by Hannah in the first season finale — will her actions come back to haunt her? (Image credit: C4)

Channel 4 have suggested that season 2 of Before We Die will not directly follow the storyline of the original Swedish series, but it will see Hannah squaring off against Dubravka, as these two determined women who would do anything for their families each plot to take the other down...

Before We Die season 2 cast

Lesley Sharp will be returning as Hannah Laing, alongside Vincent Regan as Billy Murdoch. Also confirmed to be returning are Patrick Gibson as Christian Radic, and Kazia Pelka as Dubravka Mimica.

Hannah Laing (Lesley Sharp) and her son Christian Radic (Patrick Gibson) in season 1 of Before We Die. (Image credit: C4)

Is there a trailer for Before We Die season 2?

Channel 4 have not released a trailer for Before We Die season 2 yet, but we'll update this page if one becomes available.