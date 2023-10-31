Between The Covers season 7: release date, books, guests and everything we know

Between The Covers season 7 is about to begin on BBC Two. As the nights draw in, there’s nothing cosier than settling down with a good book, so thank goodness Sara Cox's show is back for a new series with plenty of ideas for good reads.

As always, a whole host of celebrities are keen to chat about their favourites and get their noses into some new books too and in this series Sara is joined by numerous famous faces including Alex Jones, Rob Delaney, Geri Halliwell-Horner, Jo Brand, Richard Armitage, Sandi Toksvig, Ben Miller, Nish Kumar and Ed Byrne. And there are some fantastic books in the line-up, from new reads to some old favourites from the Booker Prize backlists.

“I can’t wait to get stuck into six brilliant brand-new titles and six treasures from the Booker backlist,” says Sara Cox. “The books we’ve chosen this series I think are among the best we’ve ever had; superb writing that will entice and delight our viewers - plus oodles of other great reads courtesy of our superstar guests, who come clutching their favourite books to share with our awesome audience.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the seventh series of Between The Covers…

Between The Covers season 7 is a six-episode series that starts on BBC Two from Monday, November 6 at 7 pm. Episodes will air weekly on Mondays at the same time.

Between the Covers season 7 books and episode guide

Here's a brief episode guide for Between The Covers series 7. We'll be updating with later episodes as the series progresses, so do check back for more...

Episode 1: Monday, November 6

Sara is joined by Spooks actor Richard Armitage, comedian and actor Rob Delaney, presenter Anita Rani and comedian Jo Brand. They will dig into new reads "The Seventh Son" by Sebastian Faulks plus "The God of Small Things" by Arundhati Roy. Richard brings his favorite book "North and South" by Elizabeth Gaskell while Rob has "Runaway" by Alice Munro, Jo chooses "My Father’s House" by Joseph O’Connor and Anita brings along "Pessimism is for Lightweights" by Salena Godden.

Episode 2: Monday, November 13

Comedians Chris McCausland and Angela Barnes join Ade Edmondson and DJ Annie Macmanus to talk about "The Square of Sevens" by Laura Shepherd-Robinson and "Paddy Clarke Ha Ha Ha" by Roddy Doyle. They will also discuss their personal choices, "The Cleaner" by Mark Dawson, "The History Man" by Malcolm Bradbury, "Stasiland" by Anna Funder and "How to Build a Boat" by Elaine Feeney.

Episode 3: Monday, November 20

Presenters Alex Jones and Sandi Toksvig, writer and comedian Adam Kay and actor Omari Douglas form this week’s book club and are looking to get stuck into "Remember Mr Sharma" by A.P. Firdaus and "The Light of Day" by Graham Swift. They will also chat about "The Other Boleyn Girl" by Phillipa Gregory, "The Last Romeo" by Justin Myers, "The Complete Poems" by Emily Dickinson and "Convenience Store Woman" by Sayaka Murata.

Episodes 4 to 6

We'll add information here soon, so please check back.

Richard Armitage.joins Between The Covers for episode 1 of series 7. (Image credit: Getty)

Is there a trailer?

There's no trailer for Between The Covers series 7. We'll have to wait until it begins to discover what reading treats there'll be this time.