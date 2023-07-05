Body on the Beach: What Happened to Annie? release date, trailer and everything we know

Body on the Beach: What Happened to Annie? is a four-part BBC documentary delving into the mystery of what happened to Annie Börjesson.

Annie was a Swedish woman who'd been living in Edinburgh whose body was discovered on Prestwick Beach in Scotland on December 4, 2005.

At the time, the authorities ruled that the most likely cause of death was that Annie had died by suicide or in an accident, though those close to her doubted that she'd taken her own life and had instead been murdered. (further info about the case can be found on the BBC News website).

Body on the Beach: What Happened to Annie? reinvestigates Annie Börjesson's death, piecing together the series of events leading up to her death in an attempt to try and answer some questions after the team behind the series spent a year looking into what happened to her.

Here's what you need to know about Body on the Beach: What Happened to Annie?

Body on the Beach: What Happened to Annie is airing on BBC Three in the UK. The first two episodes air in a double bill at 9 pm on Wednesday, July 5, with the remaining two episodes following at 9 and 9.30 pm on Wednesday, July 12.

If you'd like to explore the whole story in one go, you can stream all four episodes of Body on the Beach: What Happened to Annie? on BBC iPlayer now.

Who presents Body on the Beach: What Happened to Annie?

Journalist Hazel Martin in Body on the Beach. (Image credit: BBC/Rogan Scotland)

Scottish journalist Hazel Martin is investigating the mystery in Body on the Beach. "I was only 13 when Annie died but the story of her death has always stayed with me", she said. "Many people, her friends and family included, believe that Annie was actually murdered. The question is — could they be right?"

Asked why she wanted to make the series, she said: "My dad is from near to where Annie’s body was found. I know the area well and spent much of my childhood there. As an investigative journalist, I love a story that takes time to get to the crux of, and I love giving people a platform to have their voices heard. For me, Annie’s story does exactly that."

Is there a Body on the Beach trailer?

There's a brief introduction to the case in the Body on the Beach trailer. You hear from a variety of the participants in the show, teasing the many perspectives on her case.

Check it out below:

BBC Scotland has also released a video explaining the circumstances of Annie's death and where she was found.

Plus, we hear from several of the contributors who discuss the case and the timeline leading up to the discovery of the body and what procedures were carried out once she'd been found, and Hazel presents some evidence from tests that had been carried out on Annie's body tissue.