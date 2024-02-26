Royal Mail Panorama special to air on BBC One tonight

A Royal Mail Panorama special will air on BBC One tonight (Monday, February 26) which will investigate the UK’s great postal institution.

The one-off episode will air on BBC One and follows reporter Zoe Conway as she dives deeper into the Royal Mail, uncovering some truths about its recent performance.

It is called Royal Mail: Where’s My Post?, airing at 8 pm on BBC One, a primetime slot that should draw in lots of viewers.

A synopsis from the BBC teases: "As the Post Office scandal continues to make the headlines, Panorama investigates the UK’s other great postal institution, Royal Mail. Millions of us rely on letters for hospital appointments, tax returns and legal documents, but as reporter Zoe Conway discovers, Royal Mail is not always delivering.

"Last year, it was fined more than £5 million for missing targets. Panorama hears from whistleblowers and senior management, who believe the postal system must change if Royal Mail is to survive, and asks, is it the last post for the letter?"

The Post Office scandal was at the centre of new ITV drama Mr. Bates vs The Post Office. (Image credit: ITV)

Most recently, The Post Office was at the heart of the hard-hitting ITV drama Mr. Bates vs The Post Office, shedding more light on the fact that sub-postmasters and postmistresses were wrongly accused after faulty computer software calculated that money was missing from post office branches.

It saw Toby Jones in the titular role of Alan Bates, who worked hard to fight for his fellow Post Office workers who had been accused of taking money they hadn't, all thanks to the malfunctioning Horizon software.

This led to Alan Bates forming the Justice For Subpostmasters Alliance, which united thousands of his colleagues to fight to clear their names. It even resulted in former Post Office boss Paula Vennells handing back her CBE following backlash.

With the drama becoming ITV's biggest in 3 years, Royal Mail is now the subject of a Panorama documentary, an ongoing BBC series that has focused on difficult topics such as Britain's Crumbling Schools, Midwives Under Pressure and The Big Mortgage Squeeze in the past.

Panorama's Royal Mail: Where's My Post? airs on BBC One on Monday, February 26 at 8pm and will also be available on BBC iPlayer.