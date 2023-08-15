Boot Dreams: Now Or Never: release date, what happens, interview and all about the football series

Boot Dreams: Now Or Never on BBC3 sees Roman Kemp trying to help footballers who've failed to make the grade in the past.

Boot Dreams: Now or Never on BBC Three and BBCiPlayer follows 16 young footballers who have had been rejected by Britain’s top clubs, as they try to achieve their dreams of becoming the next Harry Kane or Bukayo Saka once more. And it’s literally make or break!

Over four weeks they’ll go under intense training a unique academy with support from professionals like Millie Bright and Bruno Fernandes, before playing in front of top scouts with the hope of one last shot at glory. Meanwhile, presenter, radio host and die-hard Arsenal fan Roman Kemp follows all the blood, sweat and tears as they fight their way back to top-flight football.

Boot Dreams: Now or Never is a six-part series that runs weekly on BBC3 from Sunday August 20, and all six available from then as a box-set on BBCiPlayer.

What happens in Boot Dreams: Now or Never?

Boot Dreams: Now or Never follows 16 18 to 26-year-olds who have all had their dreams of making it big in football shattered, having been released from top clubs, including Tottenham, Birmingham, Bolton Wanderers, QPR, Leeds and Southampton.

Now they’re taking part in a unique academy, set up by former Watford and Stoke player Gifton Noel-Williams. The idea is that he and his team of coaches will get the boys ready for the ultimate test — playing in front of scouts with a chance to win pro contracts again.

There are sports psychologists and top players on hand to help them, too, including England star Millie Bright and Manchester United and Portugal legend Bruno Fernandes. But it’s literally all to play for – and who makes it and who doesn’t comes down to a mixture of grit, determination, attitude and skills on the pitch!

Interview: Roman Kemp guides us through Boot Dreams: Now or Never

What can you tell us about Boot Dreams: Now or Never?

"These lads have spent their whole lives trying to achieve their dream and, for one reason or another, it's been taken away from them. It can be as simple as an injury or not having the right mentality. But one lad we meet was defrauded by fake agents and another was let go by his professional club because he was caught stealing from a local corner shop. We want to give them a second knock at that door."

Were there any stories that really struck you?

"Yeah, the first couple of episodes we see ex-Tunisia international Zak. There’s a lot of pressure on lads like him because the money in football is life-changing. Zak’s middle name is Zidane and when Zak was born, the first thing his dad did was bless his feet. So it was about understanding whether a professional career was something Zak really wanted or if he was pursuing it because of his family. There’s also a former Birmingham goalkeeper called Abidan and the annoying thing with him was that it was just school kid behaviour that had seen him lose his dreams. Hopefully I provide an ear for these lads to let their stories be told."

Do you think football has a responsibility to these players?

"Yeah, I want football in general to watch something like this series and see how they’re treating players who leave the system. There has to be something in place where clubs say, you know what? We took you on and we’ll make sure you have the care needed when you leave."

You also dreamed about being a professional footballer as a kid, so can you relate to these lads?

"As a kid it was devastating when I didn’t get picked for trials, but my dad was very honest. I actually remember him saying, football’s not your thing, Ro, it’s just a hobby! But I still believe that one day Mikel Arteta is going to pick me out of the crowd and say, come on, Roman, you got your boots?"

Is there a trailer for Boot Dreams: Now or Never?

There’s no trailer yet for Boot Dreams: Now or Never. But the show will have you totally invested in the players and their future careers, so we’ll be sure to post one here just as soon as it lands!