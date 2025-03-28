Bradley and Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad season 6 — release date, episode guide, interview and everything we know

Bradley and Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad season 6 sees the father and son duo head to Asia for more high-adrenaline-fuelled activities.

Among the exhilarating challenges facing them in the six-part ITV travelogue are discovering the art of sumo wrestling and navigating a suspension bridge on rickety wooden planks.

Here we tell you everything you need to know about their new Asian adventure and Bradley, 64, and Casualty actor Barney, 27, who also both host BBC1’s sports game show Gladiators, talk us through their some of their highlights...

Bradley & Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad season 6 starts on Tuesday, April 1 at 8pm on ITV1 and ITVX and is available as a box set.

Bradley and Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad season 6 —which countries and locations are on their itinerary?

Bradley says: "We start off in Japan, experiencing the hustle and bustle of cities Tokyo and Osaka, and it was even crazier than I thought it would be. We then hop over to Thailand, and the beaches in the southern islands are spectacular, not that I got to do much sunbathing! Later on, we head north to the capital Bangkok and then up to the mountains of Chiang Mai."

Bradley and Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad season 6 epsiodes

Episode 1

The boys kick off the first leg of their trip in Japan’s capital, Tokyo, where they travel around in a compact Kei car before visiting one of the country’s biggest and most bizarre shops to pick up some supplies for the long trip ahead.

Next the pair get a taste of the country’s national sport of Sumo before enjoying one of Japan’s best inventions… karaoke.

Then, after a busy day, the pair rest their heads in one of the city’s unique capsule hotels.

The next morning, they pick up the keys to their new RV and head out of the city to Arakawa Valley, where Brad’s fear of heights is put to the test when he must attempt to cross a terrifying hanging bridge.

As they set off across the rickety wooden planks, Bradley is not sure if he will make it across. He says, “People will be sitting at home going, ‘What is the matter with him? He’s a wimp’... The worst part is that you could see through the slats of the bridge.”

Bradley and Barney go head-to-head with sumo wrestlers in Tokyo. (Image credit: ITV)

Episode 2

Bradley and Barney’s time in Japan continues and the boys’ driving skills are put to the test when they experience the real-life Tokyo Drift.

The competition continues when the pair meet one of Japan’s wackiest record breakers, Mr. Cherry, and father and son go head-to-head trying to crack the most walnuts with their bum.

As their road trip takes them to more rural regions of Japan, Barney decides it’s time for his dad to learn how to be more Zen, however, the meditation session he’s got planned is anything but relaxing.

Their day ends with Brad perched on the edge of a bridge as he attempts a stomach-churning bungee jump, in a bid for redemption after pulling out of one during their European road trip.

Interview with Bradley and Barney Walsh

Previous series have taken you to America and Europe. How does this tour compare?

BARNEY "Travelling through Japan and Thailand is so different to anywhere we’ve been before. Even though we’re on our sixth road trip now, it’s still so much fun, and it’s amazing that we’re able to carry on adventuring around the world together. This is the furthest we’ve travelled together for the series, and I think it’s the most exciting one yet! "

What activities will you be throwing yourselves into?

BRADLEY: "We get up to all sorts! Barney really pushed me this series, but I managed to get my own back on him a couple of times. I had a lot of fun playing with some amazing supersized robots; they were very impressive. The one I had a go at controlling was so massive they couldn’t get it out of the warehouse. It was kitted out with these little balls you could shoot out, so I had a great time terrorising Barney and the crew for a bit!"

BARNEY: "I really packed out our itinerary. It was awesome to try out some national sports. In Thailand, we had a go at [martial art and combat sport] Muay Thai, which was intense but a lot of fun. Some of the kids we got to train with were unbelievably strong – they nearly knocked Dad over."

The pair tackle a terrifying hanging bridge in Japan's Arakawa Valley. (Image credit: ITV)

The opening episode sees you competing against sumo wrestlers!

BARNEY: "Yes, after a bit of training, we went toe-to-toe with professional sumo wrestlers, which was really cool. One of us even ended up with a surprising victory – but I won’t tell you which one of us it was!"

BRADLEY: "We met a whole host of characters along the way who taught us so much about the history and culture of both countries. I love taking it all in and learning as much as I can."

Looking back, what are your personal highlights from this adventure?

BRADLEY: "For me, it has to be the quality time I got to spend with Barney, having a laugh and making lifelong memories together. It was such an incredible trip and so much fun. It was also great to meet so many wonderful people along the way. We had a great guide who travelled with us across Japan. He was such a laugh and brilliant at karaoke."

BARNEY: "I loved all the adrenaline-fuelled activities we took part in. The Anxiety State Crisis Cave [a 70m-deep limestone cavern popular with rock climbers] in Thailand was unreal. It was massive and definitely anxiety-inducing for Dad. Fulfilling a lifelong goal of becoming a ninja for a day was also a lot of fun, and my younger self would be proud! But, for me, the biggest highlight of all is that people still love the show and that we might have inspired other families to travel."

