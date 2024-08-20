Breathless: Netflix release date, cast, plot, trailer and everything we know

Breathless is a major new hospital drama set in Spain that's heading to Netflix.

The eight-part series is created by Carlos Montero who was behind the hugely popular YA series Elite. Breathless is aimed at everyone and boasts a big budget. Montero told Variety that Breathless is big on action and almost thriller-like.

He said: "In the big-budget American medical series, they show more of that kind of thing. There is almost a horror feel to it because it creates a very visceral reaction. Originally, there was more and more in each episode, but we realized we wanted to cut it back to only the essential moments because it could get to be too much otherwise."

Judging by the bedroom scenes in the trailer, we also delve into the personal lives of the doctors. Here's everything we know about Breathless…

Breathless is released on Friday, August 30 on Netflix worldwide. Check out our best shows on Netflix guide for more series to enjoy.

Breathless plot

Ríos as Biel, Aitana Sánchez as Gijón as Pilar, Marwa Bakthat as May (Image credit: Netflix)

Montero teased in his chat with Variety that a big plotline is a massive strike where the hospital workers risk a patient's life in order to save the system. "The initial idea for this show came from that paradox, that dilemma, that to save the health care system as a whole, you may have to abandon the patients," he said.

Judging from the trailer that patient is a major figure in Spain! She's in hospital with a lump, but her health is threatened by the strike and we see her alone in an empty ward. She also seems to be close to one of the medics, saying: "Do you promise my recovery will always be the most important thing?"

Teasing the plot, Netflix says: "Joaquín Sorolla hospital is much more than a public hospital in Valencia where lives are saved on a daily basis. Doctors and residents work hard in the frenetic pace of the emergency room, where tensions, emotions and even desire accelerate the hearts of a staff who live increasingly on the edge. The arrival of a distinguished patient highlights the complicated situation of the public health system, lighting the fuse for what is to become an unprecedented and drastic strike."

Who's in the cast?

The series stars Najwa Nimri (La casa de papel, Sagrada Familia), Aitana Sánchez Gijón (Madres paralelas, La Regenta), Blanca Suárez (Las chicas del cable, Jaguar), Manu Ríos (Élite, El silencio), Borja Luna (Cristo y Rey, Sin huellas) and Alfonso Bassave (Estoy vivo, Antidisturbios). Other cast includes Ana Rayo, Macarena de Rueda, Blanca Martínez, Abril Zamora, Xoán Fórneas, Marwa Bakhat and Víctor Sáinz.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, Netflix has released a trailer which gives a lot of clues to the vibe of the series.