Brian and Margaret: cast, plot and everything we know

Brian and Margaret is a Channel 4 dramatization of the interview that led to the downfall of Britain’s former prime minister. Succession and Killing Eve star Harriet Walter is taking on the role of controversial ex-prime minister Margaret Thatcher.

The show dramatizes the story of her last ever TV interview, which some believe was the final nail in her prime ministerial coffin. The 45-minute interview was carried out by her old friend and fearsome political inquisitor, the former Labour MP Brian Walden (played by Steve Coogan), who struck numerous blows that were seen to damage her reputation as a leader beyond repair. Thatcher resigned the following year and the pair never spoke again after what is regarded as one of the most infamous political exchanges of all time.

"It’s great to be telling a story from the era of the sorely missed forensic interview — two giants of their time locking horns to determine the future of Britain. To act opposite Harriet Walter with a script by James Graham (the writer behind Sherwood and Brexit: The Uncivil War) and directed by Stephen Frears (A Very English Scandal) is a challenge of the very best kind," says Steve Coogan. Harriet Walter adds: "I have to travel a great distance to reach Maggie Thatcher but with James’s brilliant script, Stephen Frears to guide me and Steve Coogan to accompany me I have the dream team to help me achieve it."

Here’s everything you need to know about the Channel 4 drama Brian and Margaret…

Brian Walden interviewing Margaret Thatcher in 1989. (Image credit: Alamy)

Brian and Margaret is a two-parter that will air on Channel 4 later in 2024 or early 2025. When the date is announced, we’ll let you know on this page.

Brian and Margaret plot

Based on the book 'Why Is This Lying Bastard Lying to Me: Searching for the Truth on Political TV' by Rob Burley, the drama depicts the infamous 1989 interview between feared political interviewer Brian Walden and his long-standing friend and British PM Margaret Thatcher. Although the pair had been close beforehand, the 45-minute interview saw Walden land some heavy blows, particularly regarding the recent resignation of her chancellor Nigel Lawson. It’s thought this final interview led to the chain of events that eventually forced Thatcher to resign a year later. The show also questions whether the death of full-length political interviews threatens the future of modern democracy.

Writer James Graham says, “After another election, we can wrestle with the importance and effectiveness of the ‘political interview’, it’s a chance to bring to life the intimate and complicated relationship between Brian Walden and Margaret Thatcher – interrogator, and Prime Minister. An epic one of love and betrayal, and I think an audience will be surprised by a lot of it. I know I was.”

The 1989 interview was the last time Margaret Thatcher and Brian Walden ever spoke. (Image credit: Alamy)

Is there a trailer?

No but if Channel 4 releases one, we’ll add it onto here.

Brian and Margaret cast — Harriet Walter as Margaret Thatcher

Harriet Walter, who plays Margaret Thatcher, has an acting CV that's both impressive and extensive. She played Lady Caroline Collingwood in the hit show Succession and Deborah Welton in Ted Lasso. Harriet has also been in This Is Going to Hurt, Killing Eve, Belgravia, Rocketman, My Dinner with Herve, Doctor Who, Law and Order UK, Downton Abbey and The Crown.

Hannah Waddingham with Harriet Walter in Ted Lasso. (Image credit: Apple TV+)

Steve Coogan as Brian Walden

Steve Coogan plays political interviewer Brian Walden. Steve found fame as the character Alan Partridge. he played Jimmy Savile in The Reckoning and has been in 24 Hour Party People, Philomena, Stephen, The Trip, Stan & Ollie and The Lost King.

Who were Margaret Thatcher and Brian Walden?

Brian Walden interviewed Margaret Thatcher over many years. (Image credit: Alamy)

Margaret Thatcher became the MP for Finchley in 1959, leader of the Conservative Party in 1975 then Prime Minister from 1979 through to 1990. Known as The Iron Lady, she was interviewed by Brian Walden a number of times from the 1970s onwards until 1989. Brian Walden had been the Labour MP for Birmingham All Saints which later became Birmingham Ladywood, from 1964 to 1977 when he resigned from Parliament to become a political interview for ITV's Weekend World. Mrs Thatcher died in 2013 aged 87 while Brian Walden died in 2019 aged 86.